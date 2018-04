Members braced the weather to start the season which runs from May 1 to April 30

Today marked the opening day for Surrey Lawn Bowling Club at Clayton Park.

May 1 to April 30 is their member season. Those interested in joining can visit their website for league play, drop in play.

Their website includes information about visitation from other clubs and for tournament play.

There will be an open house for the Surrey Lawn Bowling Club on June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for national bowls day.