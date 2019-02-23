Surrey-Langley curlers in the running again for gold

Junior men’s team out of Langley hopes to defend its world title Sunday, going up against Switzerland

It was expected to be a case of deja vu – but Switzerland had a different idea.

The Langley-based junior curling champions of the world were expected – for the second year running – to face off against their Scottish counterparts in the quest for the global crown.

But in a matchup between Scotland and Switzerland on Saturday during the 2019 World Junior Curling Championships, the previously undefeated Scots were sent packing in the semifinals after losing to Switzerland 10-9 in an tense, extra-end draw. 

That allows the Swiss to advance to the gold-medal round.

Meanwhile, Team Canada beat Norway 7-5 during their semifinal game Saturday night, earning Tyler Tardi and his team a chance to go up against Switzerland Sunday.

“We had a close game against Norway in the semifinal, and with the last rock of the game secured our spot in tomorrow’s final,” said Tardi, the team’s skip.

He’s said to have made a “nose hit” to take Canada to the gold medal game

He and vice-skip Sterling Middleton are returning members of Team Canada, who squeezed out a victory over their hosts in Aberdeen, Scotland last year to win the world junior title.

LAST YEAR’S COVERAGE: Tardi rink takes care of business, grabs gold

They’re now hoping to defend that title on Sunday morning, during the last game of the junior men’s championships.

Team Canada has now been playing the past week in Liverpool, N.S., winning seven of the nine round-robin games to earn their spot in the semifinals Saturday night, and ultimately their spot in the gold-medal playoffs.

RECENT COVERAGE: Tardi and team playoff bound in junior curling worlds tonight

The Canadian Junior Women’s team who has also qualified for the finals.

