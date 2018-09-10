Surrey Knights players celebrate the PJHL team’s lone goal Thursday (Sept. 6) in a season-opening 9-1 loss to Port Moody Panthers at North Surrey Recreation Centre. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey Knights start out with 9-1 loss on home ice

PJHL team falls to Port Moody, with Richmond up next

The visitors scored early and often in a season-opening loss for Surrey Knights at North Surrey rec centre on Thursday night (Sept. 6).

Port Moody Panthers skated away with a 9-1 win over their PJHL foes in front of several dozen spectators at the old rink in Whalley.

The Panthers were up 3-0 in the first period before the Knights scored their lone goal of the game, on a Takumi Sakai shot. Assists were given to Amraj Gill and Parker Leiper.

Naveen Kainth took the loss after making 46 saves in the Knights’ net.

Michael Milosavljevic netted a hat-trick for the Panthers.

CLICK HERE for the box score.

With John Craighead back behind the bench after serving a league-imposed suspension, the Knights are aiming to bounce back from a tough 2017-18 season that saw the team win one game.

Next up for the Knights is another home game Thursday (Sept. 13, 7:45 p.m. start) against Richmond, followed by road battles Saturday (Sept. 15) in White Rock against the fledgling Whalers, and Sunday at Grandview’s home rink at Burnaby Winter Club.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
