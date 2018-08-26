Surrey Knights need players with hockey season to start next week

Goalie prospects wait for their turn in net during a Surrey Knights practice Saturday at Surrey Sport & Leisure arena. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey Knights need a few more players to fill out the roster, with another Pacific Junior Hockey League season set to start next week.

The franchise has planned several “open tryout” skates at the Surrey Sport & Leisure rink in Fleetwood, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5.

The team’s season will start on Sept. 6 with a home-opener against Port Moody Panthers at North Surrey Recreation Centre.

The Knights are looking for a couple more players. If that’s you DM me and come to these times. pic.twitter.com/AX0XVpjPH3 — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) August 26, 2018

The PJHL’s website details exhibition games involving other squads in the 12-team league, including the expansion White Rock Whalers, but none for the Knights.

At surreyknights.ca, the Knights’ tryout skates are listed as Aug. 26 at 8:15 p.m., Aug. 27 at 6 p.m., Aug. 28 at 9 p.m., Aug. 29 at 6 p.m., Sept. 3 at 7:45 p.m., and Sept. 5 at 8:45 p.m.

On Saturday afternoon, a session at the Fleetwood rink had six goalies and 12 skaters on the ice.

Franchise co-owner John Craighead is set to return as coach this coming season, after serving a suspension for his part in an incident in 2015 at Langley’s George Preston Recreation Centre, the team’s former home. The Knights moved to Surrey in the fall of 2016.

• RELATED STORY: Craighead to return as Surrey Knights coach, team says, after serving two-year suspension, from March 2018.

Since moving to Surrey, the Knights have just one regular-season win.