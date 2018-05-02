Surrey junior golfer wins big against older competition

Lauren Kim, 12, finishes atop leaderboard at Morgan Creek Golf Course

Talented, young golfers from Surrey and White Rock dominated the leaderboards at Morgan Creek Golf Course last weekend, and none more so than 12-year-old Lauren Kim.

Kim, from Surrey, played up a division – against girls 15-18 years old – but still finished first at the Maple Leaf Golf Tour’s Ford Seres Tournament, carding a sizzling six-under par 67 in the final round. She won the two-round event with a total score of 141 (74-67), to beat Vancouver’s Leah John, 17, by three strokes.

“My best hole was the 17th on day two, because I made an eagle,” said Kim, who had six birdies, an eagle and a double bogey in her final round. “I feel very happy and satisfied to win because I made a big comeback on day two.”

Kim wasn’t the only Surrey resident to finish first Sunday. In the peewee boys competition (11-12 years old), Cloverdale’s Justin Bjornson – no stranger to the winner’s circle this golf season – claimed top spot after back-to-back rounds of 74. He defeated Vernon’s Ryan Vest by six strokes overall.

Bjornson said his best hole of the week was his second one on Saturday.

“I came back with an eagle after a rough first hole,” he explained. “I was thankful for having played well and set myself up for the win.”

In the MJT’s collegiate division, White Rock’s Edward Metcalfe, 21, fired two solid rounds – 71 Saturday, and 70 Sunday – to claim the first-place trophy.

“I am happy that I played some good golf,” he said.

For full results, visit www.maplejt.com

