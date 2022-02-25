Surrey high school hoops teams aim for provincial championships

Holy Cross battled Terry Fox for the Fraser Valley zone Senior Boys basketball championship three years ago, in 2019. (File photo)

Following a pandemic pause in 2021, Surrey’s high school basketball teams are back competing for provincial championships this week.

Junior Boys do battle first at Langley Events Centre starting Saturday (Feb. 26), with four Surrey-based teams – Tamanawis, Lord Tweedsmuir, Fleetwood Park and Pacific Academy – in the hunt for a B.C. title.

Ranked second in the province heading in, Fleetwood Park Dragons juniors open against Summerland at 1 p.m. Saturday.

All schedules and scores are found on bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.

The four-day Junior Boys tournament will feature 80 games played on four courts at the LEC, closing with the championship final on Tuesday, March 1, 7 p.m. start.

Capacity for games is set at 50 per cent. All fans 12 years and older must also show proof of double vaccination and all spectators ages five and up are required to wear a mask when inside the facility. Games are livestreamed for a fee on tfsetv.ca.

Junior Girls hoops provincials will be played March 2-5, also at the LEC. Surrey-area teams include Holy Cross, Panorama Ridge and Pacific Academy.

In Senior Boys basketball, the South Fraser Zone championships started Thursday (Feb. 24) at Fleetwood Park, with several Surrey-area teams involved. Follow along on bcboysbasketball.com.

Opening-day games saw South Delta top Tamanawis 70-63, Seaquam edge Panorama Ridge 72-63, Queen Elizabeth crown Kwantlen Park 71-52, and Holy Cross beat Frank Hurt 90-49.

Those results set up Round of 8 games today (Friday), with Tweedsmuir taking on Holy Cross at 3 p.m., followed by Enver Creek vs Q.E., Fleetwood Park vs. Seaquam and, in the late game, Semiahmoo vs. South Delta.

By the time the South Fraser finals and semifinals are set for March 3 games, we’ll know which four of the 12 teams will head to 4A division provincials, to be played March 9-12 at Langley Events Centre.

Meantime, the Senior Girls 4A provincials start Wednesday, March 2 at Langley Events Centre, with Fleetwood Park the lone Surrey team battling for the B.C. championship, along with North Delta’s Seaquam team. Fleetwood Park opens against Abbotsford, at 5:15 p.m. on the LEC’s South Court. In 3A division girls action, Salish plays Langley’s Brookswood on March 2, an 8:45 p.m. start.

Looking ahead, March 7-12 are the new dates for the COVID-delayed Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill tournament for Surrey girls school teams, following provincials. The schedule is posted to surreyfirefighters.com/basketball.

Looking ahead, March 7-12 are the new dates for the COVID-delayed @SFFCharitable's Goodwill tournament for Surrey girls school teams (post-provincials now). Sched below. @Local1271 @SSSAA_SD36 pic.twitter.com/JN3OrBrlIX — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) February 25, 2022

