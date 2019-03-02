Surrey Gymnastics Society hosts annual invitational in Guildford

750 athletes take over rec centre for three-day event

Treyson Cerrato, of the Surrey Gymnastics Society, warming up before competition at the Surrey Gymnastics Invitational at Guildford Recreation Centre March 2. The invitation runs March 1 to 3. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Gymnasts are taking over the Guildford Recreation Centre this weekend for the annual Surrey Gymnastics Invitational.

The event, hosted by Surrey Gymnastics Society, sees about 750 athletes competing throughout the weekend, said society CEO Jocelyn Chua.

Throughout the weekend, the girls compete in the Carol Lenz Memorial and the boys compete in the Surrey Classic.

The event continues Sunday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Performance certificate presentations follow each session.

For more information on times, visit surreygym.com/2019-surrey-classic-invitational/.



