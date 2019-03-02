Treyson Cerrato, of the Surrey Gymnastics Society, warming up before competition at the Surrey Gymnastics Invitational at Guildford Recreation Centre March 2. The invitation runs March 1 to 3. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Gymnastics

Surrey Gymnastics Society hosts annual invitational in Guildford

750 athletes take over rec centre for three-day event

Gymnasts are taking over the Guildford Recreation Centre this weekend for the annual Surrey Gymnastics Invitational.

The event, hosted by Surrey Gymnastics Society, sees about 750 athletes competing throughout the weekend, said society CEO Jocelyn Chua.

Throughout the weekend, the girls compete in the Carol Lenz Memorial and the boys compete in the Surrey Classic.

The event continues Sunday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Performance certificate presentations follow each session.

For more information on times, visit surreygym.com/2019-surrey-classic-invitational/.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
New-look Whitecaps fall 3-2 to Minnesota in MLS season opener

Just Posted

Surrey Gymnastics Society hosts annual invitational in Guildford

750 athletes take over rec centre for three-day event

30 years later: Surrey company replaces first truck it built for Surrey Fire Service

Cloverdale business celebrates 11,000th custom-built vehicle

Surrey to hold open house for truck parking task force

Council established new task force in December

Judge orders Surrey family to pay for autistic son’s government care

The court heard his father has ‘liquidated his whole life’ to support him, spending roughly $100,000

$500K granted to 97 arts and culture groups in Surrey

Annual program saw an unprecedented number of applications this year

VIDEO: BC Toy Expo flashback appears at Shannon Hall

Vintage toys were on display in Cloverdale from Star Wars, to G.I. Joe, to Barbies and more

Province asks for public input to make communities more walkable, bike friendly

Comments accepted online until April 15

New-look Whitecaps fall 3-2 to Minnesota in MLS season opener

Late charge comes up just short for Vancouver side

UPDATE: Maple Ridge homeless camp evacuation proceeds without incident

Advocates say camp residents should be allowed to return to site after safety inspections

B.C. medical students call for more residency spots to curb doctor shortage

Group plans day of action to fight stigma of not landing a spot and to urge government to change

PHOTOS: Skiers from across B.C. take part in Okanagan championship

Hundreds of skiers gather in the Larch Hills for a sunny day of ski competition

GUEST COLUMN: John Horgan has gone missing in U.S. lumber dispute

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson questions payments to Washington governor

Murdered B.C. teen remembered on what would have been her 18th birthday

Makayla Chang’s family and friends in Nanaimo still hoping for answers and closure

Canucks Report: February stumbles make playoffs a longshot

Vancouver plays 14 games in 28-day span in March

Most Read