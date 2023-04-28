Bailey Bjornson tees off at Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course in Idaho. (Submitted photo: SFU Golf)

GOLF

Surrey golfer Bjornson helps SFU team win GNAC championship, now drives for NCAA title

In a same-year first for the university, the SFU women’s team won the GNAC team title as well

Surrey’s Bailey Bjornson helped Simon Fraser University win the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) men’s team golf championship on April 25.

A toque-wearing Bjornson placed seventh in the individual competition of the tournament, played at Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course in Idaho.

The Red Leafs team will now play the NCAA West/South Central Super Regional event May 11-13 in Rohnert Park, California, and if they do well enough there they’ll qualify for the Division II championship.

The GNAC title was the SFU team’s first since 2018.

“The SFU women’s team won the GNAC team title as well, and it is first time in school history both teams won the GNAC in the same year,” noted Wilson Wong, media rep with SFU Athletics.

The SFU men were led by sophomore Ryan Hodgins in second place with a three-round score of 3-over-par 216. Hodgins’ tournament was highlighted by conference history in the second round when he recorded the first albatross in GNAC Championships history, for a 3-under-par 68.

A year ago, Bjornson was recognized for his outstanding debut season of university golf by winning the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Freshman of the Year award.

This fall, he and his brother Justin will both be swinging and putting for SFU. Justin, a 2023 Pacific Academy grad, has signed a letter of intent to play for the Red Leafs university men’s golf team, where he’ll join his Bailey, his older sibling.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
GolfSFU

