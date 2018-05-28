Matthew Palsenbarg (left) and Jake Scarrow with the PGA of BC Tournament of Champions trophy Monday at Tobiano golf course in Kamloops. (photo: submitted/PGA of BC)

Surrey golf team scorches other pro-am pairs at PGA of BC Tournament of Champions

Northview Golf Academy duo pull off ‘perhaps the most convincing victory the event has ever seen’

A pair of golfers representing Surrey’s Northview Golf Academy put together a round to remember to win the 2018 PGA of BC Tournament of Champions on Monday (May 28).

At the Tobiano course in Kamloops, head teaching pro Matthew Palsenbarg and amateur partner Jake Scarrow combined for a 10-under score of 62 to win the event by an impressive six strokes.

Tourney organizers call it “perhaps the most convincing victory the event has ever seen in its 16-year history.”

Palsenbarg and Scarrow recorded eight birdies and an eagle on their day, matching the tournament-record 62 recorded by last year’s winning team from Victoria Golf Club, while also setting the new tournament record relative to par.

“We definitely took advantage of the great course conditions out there today,” Palsenbarg stated. “We started a little easygoing, and the guys we played with (from Bear Mountain Resort Community) definitely inspired us to get going because they were making birdies early. We just started making putts … and made more than our fair share.”

The annual tournament, presented by Thunderbolt Sign & VIP Golf, sees a PGA of BC club pro team up with a club champion, or other designated amateur from their facility, to compete in best-ball format, over 18 holes.

Palsenbarg pocketed $1,000 for the win while Scarrow took home the top amateur prize: a set of TaylorMade P790 irons.

The Bear Mountain team of Justin Ford and Rob Olson ended in a tie for second place, as their 4-under 68 matched fellow runners-up Jason Giesbrecht and Kevin Carrigan of Royal Colwood Golf Club. Six teams finished in a tie for fourth place at 2-under.

CLICK HERE to see the top-15 finishers.

Scarrow, the 2015 BC Junior Boys Champion who is now a member of the University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s golf team, said the best-ball format set up perfectly for himself and Palsenbarg.

“I think me and Matt both play an aggressive style of golf — hit a lot of drivers and have a lot of looks at birdies,” said Scarrow. “We capitalized, especially late in the round coming in, with three (birdies) in the last four there, so definitely best-ball format suited our games.”

Thirty-seven teams played the tournament, held on a course overlooking Kamloops Lake.

“I know a lot of the guys have never been here before, so my No. 1 goal was to showcase this beautiful piece of property, amazing golf course, staff and everything we have here to my industry peers,” stated Shannon McGeady, Tobiano’s head professional.

