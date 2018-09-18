Goaltender Derek Dun, middle, in Beijing on Monday with Boston Bruins president Cam Neely, right, and O.R.G. Packaging chairman Zhou Yunjie. (Photo: twitter.com/NHLBruins)

Surrey goalie gets a shot with NHL Boston Bruins on China trip

On tryout contract, Derek Dun practiced with team ahead of pre-season game

Surrey-raised goaltender Derek Dun was made an honorary member of the Boston Bruins this week.

The NHL hockey team, currently in China for pre-season action with Calgary Flames, invited Dun to practice on Monday and he’ll be a spare netminder for a game on Wednesday (Sept. 19, 4:30 a.m. Pacific start time).

Dun, a Canadian of Chinese heritage, was signed to a tryout contract for the occasion, in a fan-pleasing move by the team while in Beijing.

“Ah, I thought I did OK,” Dun is quoted in a story posted to the Boston Globe’s website. “If I faced 20 shots I might’ve saved 11. It was exciting to be out there.”

Dun’s Thai mother and Cantonese father moved to Surrey when he was young.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Dun, 24, said about the dream-come-true NHL experience in a video posted to the Bruins’ Twitter account on Monday.

“It was good, it was fast and quick. I mean, it’s pretty much everything you kind of expect. Some of the best players in the world are out there, so I gotta keep sharp and gotta be on my toes.”

Dun, a Sullivan Heights Secondary grad and former University of British Columbia goalie, signed a pro contract with the Beijing-based HC Kunlun Red Star, of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), in June 2017.

• RELATED STORY: Surrey goaltender signs to play in KHL.

Dun was the Thunderbirds’ starting netminder for the 2016/17 season and, prior to that, spent two years in the NCAA with the University of Northern Michigan. Prior to his university career, he spent three seasons in the BC Hockey League, playing for Cowichan Valley Capitals and Nanaimo Clippers. He also played for the Valley West Hawks during the 2009-10 season, according to his player profile at eliteprospects.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Merritt forward Mathieu Gosselin is BCHL Player of the Week

Just Posted

Details released for controversial Cloverdale supportive housing project

Community reaction has been ‘unprecedented’: Cloverdale BIA

Surrey wants BNSF to slow Crescent trains

Mayor Linda Hepner said ‘it’s the least we can do’

WATCH: Cops for Cancer bring message of hope to Langley school

Young cancer survivors are traveling with the fundraising bike ride.

Rail-safety forum planned for White Rock this Friday

Event to include municipal, federal, provincial governments

White Rock open house to discuss city’s aquifer protection plan

Examination of potential hazards includes increased population, climate change

U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to resume talks with the U.S.

Canadian air force short 275 pilots

Attrition outpaces recruitment and training claims Air Force

Teacher suspended after physically shushing, saying ‘shut up’ to student

Grade 5 student reported feeling ‘confused and a little scared’

A B.C. society helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires

Forest Enhancement Society of BC focuses on wildfire mitigation and the reforestation

B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny

Cannabis still illegal federally south of the border

New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Maxime Bernier’s The People’s Party of Canada draws about 2o interested patrons to Vernon pub.

B.C. MLAs reminded of rural school struggles

Finance committee hears of falling enrolment, staff shortages

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada

Information will be used to learn more about where white sharks move in Canadian waters

Most Read