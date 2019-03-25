Surrey Falcons celebrate their Bantam division B.C. championship Saturday afternoon (March 23) at Coquitlam’s Poirier Sport & Leisure Complex. (Photo: twitter.com/surrey_falcons)

MINOR HOCKEY

Surrey Falcons females win Bantam provincial hockey banner, place second in Peewee final

‘We told the girls that everyone had to contribute for us to be successful,’ head coach says

A pair of Surrey Falcons female hockey teams were medal-winners during provincial-championship games over the weekend.

The association’s Bantam team won the B.C. title Saturday afternoon (March 23) with a 4-2 victory over the tournament host Tri Cities team in Coquitlam.

The Falcons’ Peewee squad, meanwhile, was edged 3-2 by Kelowna in their provincial final game, played in Trail on Sunday evening (March 24), resulting in a silver medal.

In Coquitlam, the gold medal-winning Bantams were down 2-1 heading to the third period and rallied for three goals in the final frame to take the championship.

“We scored late in the second period,” head coach Tony Lindsay said Monday. “We went into the room after that and they had no doubt in their minds they could win it and beat Tri Cities. They were confident.”

Lindsay said heading in, any one of the six teams involved the round-robin tournament could have won the provincial banner. The other teams were from Prince George, South Island, Kelowna and Richmond.

“We finished third in league play,” he said. “With our team, we told the girls that everyone had to contribute for us to be successful, and all the girls bought into into that. It was great to see, and they were successful because of it.

“When you put the team first, it works,” he added. “It’s a very balanced team, and heading into every game, we did not know where the goals would come from. Everyone chipped in.”

In November, the team was selected to play the women of Team India in an exhibition game at Surrey Sport & Leisure Centre in Fleetwood, in a first on Canadian ice for the visitors.

On Saturday, the girls celebrated their B.C. banner by playing some shinny on the ice long after the game ended, Lindsay said, and then they ate some pizza in the parking lot, tailgate style.

“The girls just love to play,” he added. “It was a fantastic way to end our season.”

The Falcons’ Peewee team, meanwhile, went into Sunday’s final undefeated in round-robin play, with five wins over teams from Kelowna, North Shore, South Island, Trail and Prince George. In the final, however, Kelowna took the provincial title with an overtime goal.

“There are some strong Peewee players coming up, and we’ll have three players from our current roster on the (Bantam) team next year,” Lindsay added. “Most of our players are second-year players, so they’re going to Midget next year.”

Looking ahead, the Falcons association will host a “Come Try Hockey” session at Surrey Sport & Leisure Centre on Tuesday, April 2, from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Complete details are posted at surreyfalcons.ca.

Elsewhere on Sunday (March 24), Surrey Minor Hockey Association’s Thunder Storm team won the Bantam C tournament played at North Delta’s Sungod Arena, with a 5-4 win over North Delta Bulldogs. Thunder Storm captain Nalin Kalra scored all five goals for the winning team, and was a goal-scoring machine the entire season.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
South Surrey wrestler wins pair of national titles

Just Posted

Surrey Falcons females win Bantam provincial hockey banner, place second in Peewee final

‘We told the girls that everyone had to contribute for us to be successful,’ head coach says

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A man, woman, two dogs, a cat and kittens made it out safely

South Surrey wrestler wins pair of national titles

Ana Godinez Gonzalez tops field at junior, senior championships in Saskatoon

Delta asking for joint provincial-federal review of ‘cashless casinos’

Call for system to prevent money laundering comes as construction is set to begin on Ladner casino

Ambulance’s 22-minute response time concerns White Rock man

Ambulance arrives 22 minutes after call for service

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

Trudeau said the budget contains measures to help first-time buyers

Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

The Viking Sky was headed for southern Norway when it had engine problems on Saturday afternoon

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Crash threatens Vancouver shipyard’s schedule for new coast guard ships

The delivery of the vessel was already years overdue

Fired B.C. farmland commission chair backs NDP rule changes

Richard Bullock agrees with Lana Popham, ALC records don’t

Kamloops chamber of commerce director let go after controversial Facebook posts

Facebook account had derogatory comments about Muslims, Justin Trudeau

B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Woman with knives refused to comply with orders therefore officer used appropriate level of force

‘Bikinishe’ swimwear retailer prompts Better Business Bureau warning

Watchdog has gotten dozens of complaints about company, which has been using fake Vancouver address

Most Read