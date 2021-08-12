The Surrey Eagles have traded forward Gabe Schovanek to the Cowichan Valley Capitals in a three-team, four-player deaal. (Damon James photo)

The Surrey Eagles have traded forward Gabe Schovanek to the Cowichan Valley Capitals in a three-team, four-player deaal. (Damon James photo)

Surrey Eagles, White Rock Whalers make series of roster moves

Semiahmoo Peninsula teams restock with junior hockey season still weeks away

Though their respective hockey seasons are still weeks away, team brass from both the Surrey Eagles and White Rock Whalers have been busy reshaping their rosters.

The biggest move from the junior ‘A’ Eagles came earlier this week when the team was part of a three-team, four-player swap that saw veteran forward Gabe Schovanek leave the Eagles’ nest for the Cowichan Valley Capitals, with two forwards – Jacob Bonkowski and Primo Self – coming to Surrey.

The third BC Hockey League team in the transaction, the Powell River Kings – Bonkowski’s former team – receives future considerations in the deal.

Bonkowski, who was a rookie during the spring’s 20-game pod season, scored three goals and added 13 assists in 20 games for Powell River.

Self, 19, is a resident of Grand Rapids, Mich. and played last year with the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints – where he was teammate of South Surrey’s John Evans. In 37 games, Self had eight goals and four assists. He is committee to the NCAA’s Miami (Ohio) University for the 2022-‘23 season.

Meanwhile, the Whalers have shuffled the deck considerably in advance of the upcoming Pacific Junior Hockey League season. In the last few weeks, the team has traded away a pair of players in exchange for “player development fees.”

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum Davey Moody – who will be studying at the University of Victoria – was traded to the Vancouver Island league’s Peninsula Panthers in order to allow him to continue playing hockey while he attends schools; and forward Seth Hebert, who had two points in four games last season with the Whalers, was dealt to the Princeton Posse of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

Additionally, Cole Svendson, who scored 19 goals as a PJHL rookie in 2019-‘20, has moved up to the junior ‘A’ level after signing with the Central Canada Hockey League’s Renfrew Wolves in Ontario.

Another player from last year’s Whalers, Connor Beemish, also recently committed to play next season at Central Michigan University, an NCAA Div. 3 team.

In an effort to replace some of the departed talent, White Rock announced on July 31 that the team had acquired 2001-born forward Andrew Fishwick from the Mission City Outlaws, in exchange for a player-development fee.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Surrey Eagles

Previous story
Golden moments in Tokyo for soccer coach Adam Day and other Surrey-area staff
Next story
CAO reaching new heights as kiteboarding takes off in White Rock

Just Posted

Wedding rings (Pixabay.com photo)
Wedding photographer must pay $22K to couple waiting 6 years for images: Surrey judge

Craig and Brandi Garden stand atop Mt. Gardner on Bowan Island in 2019. The Gardens founded Eversio Wellness in 2020 and have just been granted a license from Health Canada to produce psychedelic mushrooms for research and medical purposes. (Photo: submitted)
Surrey company receives licence to produce magic mushrooms

Surrey-based band Celestial Ruin features, from left to right, bass player Mike Dagenais, drummer Adam Todd, vocalist Larissa Dawn and guitar player Marcus Carey. (submitted photo)
Fiery new video helps reignite hard-rock band Celestial Ruin, with Surrey roots

White Rock CAO Guillermo Ferrero catches air while kiteboarding in Squamish. (Contributed photo)
CAO reaching new heights as kiteboarding takes off in White Rock