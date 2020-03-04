JUNIOR HOCKEY

Surrey Eagles tie playoff series with home-ice win over Chilliwack

Tuesday’s 5-2 victory forces a Game 6 at South Surrey Arena this Saturday night

Surrey Eagles clawed their way back into their BC Hockey League playoff series with Chilliwack Chiefs on Tuesday night (March 3).

At South Surrey Arena, the home team skated off with a 5-2 win to even the best-of-seven series 2-2, forcing a Game 6 to be played back in Surrey on Saturday night (March 7).

Game 5 of the first-round series will be in Chilliwack on Thursday.

Last night, Eagles goalie Tommy Scarfone made 33 saves for a first-star performance in net.

Surrey jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Gabe Schovanek and Christian Fitzgerald, followed by second-period markers from Owen Nolan and Buddy Johnson. On a power play in the third, J.J. Fecteau added a fifth and final goal for the Eagles.

CLICK HERE for game stats.

Wyatt Schlaht was named the game’s second star and teammate Hudson Schandor was third.

Looking ahead, a Game 7 in the Eagles-Chiefs series, if necessary, would be played in Chilliwack on Sunday (March 8).

GAME 3 REPORT: Surrey Eagles edge Chiefs, look to even series on home ice Tuesday.

GAME 2 REPORT: Surrey Eagles look for home-ice rebound down 2-0 in playoff series.

BCHLSurrey Eagles

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slumping Vancouver Canucks missing three key players at practice
Next story
B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Just Posted

1,000 free plants for Party-goers at Surrey’s 10th Earth Day celebration

Day-long April event planned at Civic Plaza

Pro MMA fight ban considered in Surrey

Proposed bylaw would not prohibit professional or amateur boxing, among other pursuits

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Heavy snowfall is expected from Hope to Merritt

UPDATE: Coronavirus causes Surrey Schools to cancel trips to Italy, Japan and France

Superintendent says decision was made after ‘careful consideration’

VIDEO: New high-tech police training simulator opens in Delta

Training centre to provide Lower Mainland police training in de-escalation, use-of-force scenarios

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

Coquitlam senior loses $16,000 to bank security scam

Scammers told 71-year-old new Canadian her credit card was ‘compromised’ and to buy gift cards

B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Most Read