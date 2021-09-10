Surrey Eagles’ Slipec inks NCAA scholarship as new BC Hockey League season looms

Surrey Eagle forward Jacob Slipec has signed to play next year at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. (Surrey Eagles photo)

The BC Hockey League season is still a month away, but Surrey Eagles forward Jacob Slipec already has his post-secondary future mapped out.

Slipec, a White Rock resident, committed earlier this week to the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Slipec is the first member of the Eagles to commit to an NCAA Div. 1 program since the end of the BCHL’s 2021 pod season – a 20-game season that saw small groups of teams play out of a handful of arenas across the province. The Eagles played in the Coquitlam pod, alongside the Coquitlam Express and Powell River Kings, and finished with a sparkling 17-2-1-0 record (win-loss-overtime loss-tie).

Slipec is a three-year veteran of the BCHL, beginning with the Chilliwack Chiefs in 2018-19. He also played with the Powell River Kings before joining the Eagles for the pod season.

In 20 games last spring, he scored 11 goals and added three assists. For his junior ‘A’ career, he has scored 20 goals and added 28 assists in 111 games.

Slipec, 19, said he was happy to have his university decision made before the season starts, so when the puck drops on the BCHL season in October he can focus on helping his team.

“It means a lot, and I’m so grateful and fortunate to be a part of such a great NCAA program. It’s my fourth year in the league and obviously my last season, so it’s nice to have that sense of security before the season even started,” he said.

“As a junior hockey player it was in the back of my mind, so now I can focus on being the best player I can be for the team moving forward.”

With Nebraska-Omaha, Slipec will join former Eagle Michael Abgrall, who also played with Slipec in Powell River.

“I met Mike two years ago and we’ve been linemates the past two seasons. He was riding me about it, but he didn’t need to ride me too much as I knew right away (Omaha) was the spot for me. I’m excited to spend my third season with him and potentially another four years moving forward.”

The Surrey Eagles will begin the 2021-‘22 regular season Oct. 8 when they host the Coquitlam Express.



