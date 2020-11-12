Surrey Eagles’ forward Holden Katzalay – shown here against Langley during the 2019/20 season – scored twice in last Saturday’s win. (Garrett James photo)

Surrey Eagles’ forward Holden Katzalay – shown here against Langley during the 2019/20 season – scored twice in last Saturday’s win. (Garrett James photo)

Surrey Eagles shut out Rivermen in final game before COVID-19 shutdown

BCHL team scheduled to resume play on Nov. 26

In their last game before new provincial health orders kicked in to combat the growing COVID-19 rate, the Surrey Eagles earned a convincing exhibition-game win over the Langley Rivermen.

Last Saturday (Nov. 7), the Eagles defeated their Lower Mainland cohort rival Rivermen 6-0, with the game ending just a few hours before the province’s new orders – which were announced last Saturday afternoon by Dr. Bonnie Henry – kicked in.

Despite putting six goals on the scoreboard, the star of Saturday’s game was goaltender Thomas Scarfone, who made 33 saves en route to the shutout.

When asked what he liked about the game, Eagles head coach Cam Keith was quick to answer, when the question was posed to him in a story posted to the team’s website.

“Tommy Scarfone,” he said.

“Maybe that’s an obvious call but we gotta keep going back to a guy who makes us look a lot better. Sometimes our d-zone gets scrambled and he calms things down. He continues to make big saves, and he’s amazing.”

Holden Katzalay – who returned to the team last month after a stint with the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants – led the offensive attack with two goals, while Christian Fitzgerald had one goal and one assist and Jimmy Darby and Carter King each had two assists.

“We had 4 lines which were contributing tonight,” Keith said.

The game was the first one played at South Surrey Arena; previously, full-contact games had not been allowed under City of Surrey regulations.

The province’s Nov. 7 announcement has shut down both minor and junior hockey for two weeks, as well as other indoor sports where physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as boxing, martial arts, volleyball and basketball.

Spin classes, yoga, group fitness, dance classes and other similar group activities are also suspended.

The Eagles’ next game is currently set for Nov. 26 in Langley against the Rivermen – assuming the new health order is not extended beyond its original Nov. 23 end date.

BCHL clubs outside of the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions will continue to play exhibition games. The BCHL has been playing an extended preseason, and intends to begin the regular season in December.


