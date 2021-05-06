Surrey Eagles shut out Powell River Kings as BCHL season nears end

Surrey Eagles head coach Cam Keith speaks to his players during the break in the action at a game last week against the Coquitlam Express. (Damon James photo)

Just a few days after the Surrey Eagles clinched top spot in their three-team division, the BC Hockey League squad earned another impressive win over the Powell River Kings.

On Wednesday night at Burnaby’s Scotia Barn – the home base for both teams, as well as the Coquitlam Express – the first-place Eagles shut out the Kings 6-0, outshooting their opponents handily along the way.

Eagles goaltender Tommy Scarfone earned the shutout, stopping 19 shots, while his teammates peppered Kings’ goalie Nick Peters with 35.

Surrey wasted little time getting on the board – Gabe Schovanek scored his seventh goal of the season just 1:08 into the game – and Brandon Santa Juana and Tio D’Addario also added goals before the first intermission. In the second, Jacob Slipec made it 4-0, before D’Addario and Michael Abgrall tacked on some insurance markers in the third period.

The win boosted the Birds’ record to 15-2-1 (win-loss-overtime loss).

The Eagles and Kings will renew their rivalry Friday, and the Eagles will wrap up the 20-game ‘pod’ season Sunday with a game against Coquitlam. Last week, the BCHL announced that there would be no post-season play.



