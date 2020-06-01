Surrey Eagles ship two to Fort McMurray to complete earlier trade

Surrey Eagles forward Hassan Akl was traded to the Fort McMurray Oil Barons Monday, along with defenceman Jordan Hendry. (Damon James photo)

The Surrey Eagles have dealt away a pair of players in order to complete a trade from last season.

On Monday, the BC Hockey League squad announced it had shipped forward Hassan Akl and defenceman Jordan Hendry to the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League to complete a trade from Jan. 9 in which the Eagles acquired 20-year-old goaltender Reece Klassen.

When the deal was announced just prior to the junior-hockey trade deadline, it including ‘future considerations’ heading to the northern Alberta team.

Klassen had been in the major-junior ranks with the Swift Current Broncos prior to coming to the BCHL. With the Eagles, he appeared in 14 regular-season contests, and finished with a 9-3 won-loss record with two shutouts. He also appeared in two of Surrey’s seven first-round playoff games.

Akl, 19, joined the Eagles via trade from the AJHL’s Calgary Canucks in November 2019. He suited up for 28 games in Eagles’ colours, scoring two goals and adding five assists in 28 games.

Hendry, a 17-year-old Surrey native and Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum, played for three BCHL teams last season – Trail, Powell River and Surrey.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLSurrey Eagles