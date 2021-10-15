Surrey Eagles reveal ‘faux-back’ jersey inspired by city’s old ‘Welcome to Surrey’ signs

‘We opted for a more vintage style, but something fresh that hasn’t really been worn before’

The Surrey Eagles have a new look for special games this season, in celebration of the BC Hockey League’s 60th anniversary.

Retro jersey designs for the 18-team league were revealed Thursday (Oct. 14), a couple of games into the season.

The Eagles went with a “faux-back” design, rather than a throwback, according to Charlie Black, the team’s assistant general manager.

“We opted for a more vintage style, but something fresh that hasn’t really been worn before,” Black explained in an email.

“A big source of inspiration for the logo was the old ‘Welcome to Surrey’ signs that you would see all around town during the ’90s.”

All the BCHL’s new retro jerseys are revealed on YouTube, with the Eagles design (worn by team captain Jimmy Darby) shown at the 1:31 mark of the video.

“The four green stripes on the arms and socks not only echoes the popular Vancouver Millionaires design, but also matches the ‘jersey’ worn by the eagle in our primary logo,” Black noted. “They also represent the four Fred Page Cup championships that the Eagles have won while based in South Surrey. During each of those championship seasons, the Eagles wore a primarily blue or navy blue jersey, so this design returns a bit of that winning tradition.”

BCHL teams will wear their retro jerseys during theme nights, and also at other points in the season as an alternate uniform.

The Eagles will dress in their retros for the first time at South Surrey Arena on Friday, Oct. 29, in a game against Coquitlam Express.

“We’ll be wearing them a few times throughout the season, often on Sundays for special events like Minor Hockey Night, Star Wars Night, Bingo Night, etc.,” Black added.

• RELATED STORY: Surrey Eagles aim to get first win of BCHL season after winless opening weekend.

This weekend the Eagles look to get into the win column after going winless in their first two games last week. Saturday (Oct. 16) at South Surrey Arena, the team will look to avenge its opening-night loss to Coquitlam, and on Sunday afternoon they’ll host Langley Rivermen, 4 p.m. puck drop.

Meantime, Black says the team is searching for volunteers for home games this season. “We have a variety of positions available throughout The Nest, and would love to have you around. Volunteers receive free admission to home games, along with pizza and other perks.” To get involved, email Black at cblack@surreyeagles.ca.

Also, the Eagles are looking for more billet families for the season. All billet families will receive Eagles gear, as well as “a financial allowance” to help take care of the player(s). To start the application process, email head coach Cam Keith at ckeith@surreyeagles.ca.

with file from Nick Greenizan



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BCHLhockeySurrey Eagles