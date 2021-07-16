The Surrey Eagles have re-acquired forward Cole Galata, who the team traded to the Summerside Western Capitals in January. (Contributed photo)

Surrey Eagles re-acquire forward from Summerside Capitals

Cole Galata played seven preseason games with Eagles last fall

The Surrey Eagles have re-acquired a player this week who last played for them in the 2020 pre-season.

Earlier this week, the South Surrey BC Hockey League club announced that forward Cole Galata would be returning to the team from the Summerside Western Capitals of the Maritime Junior Hockey League, with whom he spent the 2020-‘21 regular season.

Galata was acquired for future considerations.

The 2002-born forward, who is committed to the NCAA’s Bentley University, originally signed with the Birds last summer, prior to the 2020-‘21 season. He played seven pre-season games with the team last fall, but COVID-19 health restrictions delayed the start of the regular season until 2021. In January, he was dealt to Summerside, where he scored one goal and added 16 assists in 17 games. He also scored two goals in five playoff games.

The BCHL eventually held a 20-game mini-season later in the spring.

In a news release posted to the Eagles’ website, Galata – who is from Ontario – noted that playing for Summerside provided him a great introduction into junior ‘A’ hockey.

“I think the game out (in the MJAHL) is very physical. Every time I touched the puck I was getting hit by a lot of older guys in the league. I learned how to handle the more physical side of the game and adjust my game to develop and help myself produce,” he said.

“I’m hoping to have a bigger role on the team, and be a leader. I want to be someone the coaching staff can rely on in all situations.

“I’m so excited to jump back into the BCHL and be an Eagle again.”


