Surrey Eagles’ O’Hearn commits to Yale University

Surrey Eagles’ captain Kieran O’Hearn is heading to the Ivy League.

On Tuesday, the BC Hockey League team announced that O’Hearn – who was born in North Delta and grew up just a few blocks from the Eagles’ home at South Surrey Arena – has accepted a scholarship to Yale University.

“This is a dream come true to be part of such a historic school and hockey program,” O’Hearn wrote on Twitter this week. “I would like to thank all my past coaches, friends and family for all their support along the way.”

O’Hearn is entering his second season – and first full season – with the Eagles, assuming the BCHL season is able to get underway early in 2021; the start of the year has been delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am proud to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Yale University. This is a dream come true to be part of such a historic school and hockey program. I would like to thank all my past coaches, friends and family for all their support along the way. #Bulldogs pic.twitter.com/O1lT7x4IM1 — Kieran O'Hearn (@Kieranohearn) December 22, 2020

O’Hearn – who Eagles general manager Blaine Neufeld has called one of the top defensive defenceman not just on the team but in the entire league – came to the Eagles in October 2019 in a trade that saw Cody Schiavon, then the team’s captain, traded to the Trail Smoke Eaters.

In 56 games last season, split between Trail and Surrey, O’Hearn had four goals and 18 assists. In his BCHL career, he’s tallied 25 points in 110 regular-season games.

Last month, the Eagles named O’Hearn captain for the 2021 season.

O’Hearn is the third Eagles to commit to an NCAA Div. 1 program this year, joining Christian Fitzgerald (Minnesota State University) and Tait Ross (Dartmouth College).



