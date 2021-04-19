Surrey Eagles forward Michael Abgrall had two goals and two assists in a pair of weekend victories. (Damon James photo)

Surrey Eagles’ offence soars in pair of lopsided victories

BC Hockey League squad scores 22 goals in two wins over Powell River, Coquitlam

To say the Surrey Eagles’ offence was in top gear over the weekend is something of an understatement, after the BC Hockey League club combined for 22 goals in a pair of victories.

On Friday, the high-flying Birds defeated the Powell River Kings 9-3, and a day later, cruised to a 13-1 win over the Coquitlam Express on the strength of not one, but two hat tricks – from forwards Tyson McLean and Jacob Slipec.

“Our success was created from a pass-first mentality utilizing everyone in the offensive zone,” said Eagles head coach Cam Keith, discussing his team’s offence that was led by the two trade-deadline pickups.

Other goals in Saturday’s win came from Gabe Schovanek and Christian Fitzgerald – who had two apiece – as well as Brett Bliss, Alec Saretzky and Michael Abgrall. Ian Kern and Holden Cardinal also had three assists each.

Thomas Scarfone stopped 28 of 29 shots to earn the win between the pipes.

• READ ALSO: Surrey Eagles fall to Express in overtime

A day earlier, the Eagles’ offence was nearly as good but more spread out, with nine different players scoring goals – Kieran O’Hearn, Buddy Johnson, Ti D’Addario, Brandon Santa Juana, Holden Katzalay, Wil Kushniryk, Saretzky, Abgrall and Schovanek.

Katzalay added three assists to go with his goal, and Cardinal – a Surrey resident and BCHL rookie – added four more assists, to give him nine in his first 10 games, along with one goal.

“It was nice to see contributors from all four lines and the (defence) core,” said Keith.

Max Prazma was in net for Surrey in Friday’s game, stopping 30 shots.

Prior to the start of the Eagles’ 20-game pod season – they’re playing out of Burnaby’s Scotia Barn, alongside Powell River and Coquitlam – Keith told Peace Arch News that he expected big things from his group, especially the younger players who are eligible to return in the fall.

And though the team is led in points by the 20-year-old Katzalay, who is currently third in BCHL scoring with nine goals and 16 points in nine games, Keith’s assertion about the young players seems apt through the first few weeks of the schedule.

Cardinal, who doesn’t turn 18 until next month, is tied for second in the league in assists and is seventh among rookies in total points, while D’Addario – who joined the team from Quebec last May – is also scoring at nearly a point-per-game clip.

Surrey, which now sports a 6-2-1 record (win-loss-overtime loss) is back on the ice tonight (Monday) against Powell River.


BCHLSurrey Eagles

