The Surrey Eagles have acquired goaltender Seth Eisele (left) from the Wenatchee Wild and forward Jake Toor (right) from the Coquitlam Express. (Garrett James/Damon James photos)

Surrey Eagles make off-season roster moves

BCHL team picks up goalie and forward in separate June transactions

The Surrey Eagles made a pair of roster moves last month as they aim to shore up their roster in advance of the next BC Hockey League season.

In two separate transactions in mid-June, the Eagles acquired goaltender Seth Eisele from the BCHL’s Wenatchee Wild, and also acquired forward Jake Toor from the division rival Coquitlam Express.

Eisele, 19, is coming off a Fred Page (BCHL) and Doyle Cup championship season with Wenatchee, where he split goaltending duties with Austin Park. In the regular season, he appeared in 34 games, and finished with a win-loss record of 20-11 with three shutouts.

The six-foot-five native of Lake Elmo, Minn. will split time in the Eagles’ crease with longtime goalie Daniel Davidson.

“We are excited to add Seth to our roster,” said head coach Brandon West in a news release.

“He is fresh off a BCHL championship and Royal Bank Cup appearance. Knowing he’s been through these experiences thrills us.”

Toor, 18, spent the last two seasons with the Express, though he only appeared in 19 games during the 2017/18 season, where he scored twice and added three assists. He added one assist in four playoff games.

“We are also excited to add Jake to our roster next season,” West said.

“He’s a BCHL veteran and very excited to be an Eagle. Jake has the speed and competitiveness that we need on our ice to make us tough to play against. We look forward to seeing both players at main camp in August.”

Both Eisele and Toor were acquired for future considerations.

In a third trade, Surrey dealt forward Ryan Brushett back to the Vernon Vipers, where he started his BCHL career, with future considerations being sent from Vernon in return.

Whalers add player

The White Rock Whalers have added another player to its inaugural roster – Semiahmoo Minor Hockey product Butch La Roue.

The South Surrey defenceman played last season with the Semiahmoo Ravens’ midget A1 team “and will play an integral role this coming inaugural season” the team announced in a Twitter post last week.

La Roue is the latest addition to the Whalers’ pod – joining Erik Bocale and fellow Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum Cameron Newson – as the junior ‘B’ expansion squad gets ready for its first season in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

• RELATED: White Rock Whalers hire Jason Rogers as first head coach


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Banner season for the BCHL

Just Posted

Surrey police seize handgun, drugs while on patrol in Newton

Two men arrested Tuesday after RCMP see what appeared to be drug deal going down

Surrey RCMP seek missing 24-year-old

Megan Terpsma was last seen in February 2018

Beloved preschool teacher remembered one year after being struck down in Cloverdale crosswalk

Daylily named, memorial placed for Emily Sanregret, 21

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Surrey RCMP issue letter to parents

Document lists ‘warning signs’ for youth

VIDEO: Look inside Roland’s new music studio/HQ in Surrey

Music instrument maker opens ‘inspiration centre’ on King George Boulevard

Northern B.C. woman raised more than $27,000 for VGH Seizure Investigation Unit

She hopes to make a life-changing surgery more readily available for those who need it

5 to start your day

Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission, Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax and more

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

Ferry repair won’t be finished until after long weekend

Sailing waits expected at Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay

Most Read