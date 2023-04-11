Surrey Eagles look to avoid Bulldogs’ bite in second-round matchup starting Friday

Surrey Eagles winger Jacob Bonkowski skates by a horizontal Powell River Kings opponent during Thursday’s series-clinching 8-2 win for the home team at South Surrey Arena. (Photo: Ethan Cairns via Facebook.com/surreyeagles).

The quest for the BC Hockey League’s Fred Page Cup continues for Surrey Eagles, who’ll have to contend with Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the second round of playoffs.

Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series will be played Friday and Saturday (April 14-15) at South Surrey Arena after a week of practices for both teams.

Last Thursday night (April 6), the Eagles won their opening-round playoff series in Game 5 with an 8-2 victory over the visiting Powell River Kings.

Meantime, the Bulldogs bit into Victoria Grizzlies to sweep their series in four games, and they should be a tough “out” for the Eagles in the Coastal Conference semifinal, with more ferry travel ahead for the Surrey team after similar travel plans in Round 1.

The Vancouver Island squad finished the regular season just seven points back of the Eagles, and the teams split their four games, two wins apiece.

“Alberni Valley didn’t have a great start but they were one of the most improved teams as the season went along,” said Surrey’s head coach, Cam Keith, after practice Monday.

“They finished with a lot of momentum and gelled as a team just before Christmas,” he continued. “They’re big, they’re heavy, they have a really good top line, an NHL draft-level goaltender, and they’re really well-coached. There aren’t really a lot of ways for us to exploit them.”

Home advantage on “the big ice” in South Surrey will be key for his team, Keith added.

“We’re confident but we also know what we’re up against here. We’re going to need everyone contributing in this next series.”

Against the Kings, Surrey won four of five games, including both at Hap Parker Arena on the Sunshine Coast early last week.

In Thursday’s Game 5 at home, the Eagles were down a goal in the first period when Ryden Evers scored his fourth of the post-season. Jake Bongo and Evers added two more in the second period before the Eagles poured it on with five goals in the final frame, two by Tate Taylor and singles from Trent Wilson, Zachary Wagnon and Ethan Riesterer.

In goal, Michael Sochan stopped 30 of 32 shots in the series-clinching game, and gave up 10 goals in the five games with a stellar .938 save percentage.

“Sochan got into a groove and was probably the MVP of our series,” Keith raved about the first-year goaltender, who replaced Eli Pulver as the team’s starter in early March when Pulver’s season was ended by a shoulder injury.

At the other end of the rink, rookie forwards Zachary Wagnon (10 points) and Ryden Evers (9) have led the way for the Eagles, with Tate Taylor contributing eight points (including three goals) from the back end.

“At practice we’re focusing on our special teams this week because we know how vitally important they are at this time of year,” Keith noted. “And Alberni Valley has a good powerplay as well. We’re fine-tuning the systems, a lot of walk-though stuff, nothing too intense this week because we have a seven-game series that will be played over 11 days. We’ll keep the players sharp without draining their energy too much.”

Friday’s Game 1 starts at 7:15 p.m. at the arena on 148 St., and the puck drops Saturday at 6 p.m. For tickets and other details, visit tickets.surreyeagles.ca, or call 604-531-4625.



