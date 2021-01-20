Ben Fontaine, Ante Zlomislic and Luke Roberts have committed to the Surrey Eagles for the 2021-‘22 season. (Photos courtesy of Surrey Eagles)

Ben Fontaine, Ante Zlomislic and Luke Roberts have committed to the Surrey Eagles for the 2021-‘22 season. (Photos courtesy of Surrey Eagles)

Surrey Eagles ink trio of major-midget teammates for 2021-‘22 season

Ben Fontaine, Ante Zlomislic and Luke Roberts join team from Vancouver NE Chiefs

The current BC Hockey League season has yet to begin, but the Surrey Eagles are already planning for the 2021-‘22 season after the signing of three major-midget teammates.

Earlier this month, the Eagles announced that three members of the B.C. Major Midget League’s Vancouver North East Chiefs – forwards Ben Fontaine and Ante Zlomislic and defenceman Luke Roberts – have committed to the junior ‘A’ team for next season.

All three players are 17 years old.

“All three can play. It was just a lucky coincidence they were all with the NE Chiefs under a great coach in Jamie Jackson,” said Cam Keith in a news release posted to the Eagles’ website.

“You can see the chemistry between those three, they’ve been together for 3 years… You can see the chemistry and how they’ve built off each other and it’s a huge plus to add these guys who have played together for as long as they have.”

During his last full season with the Chiefs, Fontaine, who is a Maple Ridge resident, scored 16 goals and added 24 assists in 36 games. He also played two games with the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express as an affiliate player.

“I heard nothing but good things about Surrey, the organization and the coaching staff. As soon as I met [the coaching staff] in person and talked to them in person, I just knew it was where I wanted to play,” Fontaine said, adding that he expects to “be a grinder for this team” when next season starts.

• READ ALSO: Surrey Eagles’ O’Hearn commits to Yale University

Zlomislic, a Coquitlam native, scored 10 goals and added 11 assists with the Chiefs during the last full BCMML season, and said he expects to bring speed to the Eagles’ lineup.

“I’m going to bring a quick pace, strong play in the corners and a strong shot,” he said. “I believe I’m going to do great things here.”

Roberts, meanwhile, should add some youth and possibly some offence to the Eagles’ blue line. He scored six goals and added 22 assists in 40 BCMML games in his last season.

“Luke’s a late bloomer type who found his offensive game in his midget career. He’s trending upwards quickly, and when you watch him play he’s really exciting,” said Keith about his new recruit.

“Every play has deception, he has a great shot, he’s not afraid to join the rush, and also he can defend. He puts his body on the line in the defensive zone, and takes pride in his play on both ends of the ice.”

All three players added that they were excited at the prospect of continuing to play together at the junior level.

“I’m super proud of those guys. They deserve everything they’ve got and their super hard workers. It’s going to be a lot of fun next year with those guys around,” Roberts said.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLSurrey Eagles

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CPL targets season kickoff on Victoria Day Weekend, providing authorities agree

Just Posted

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
OUR VIEW: Surrey Police Service continues to draw from RCMP well

Again, it flies in the face of mayor’s election campaign pitch that Surrey needs a police force whose ranks live in this city

New United States Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and President Joe Biden (right) are sworn in at U.S. inauguration ceremonies Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C.. (Saul Loeb/Pool photos via AP)
Surrey Board of Trade highlights innovation, policy changes as new U.S. president sworn in

COVID-19, border re-opening among issues affecting city, SBOT says

A tow truck works to pull a dump truck from a ditch at 176 Street and 40 Avenue, following a two-vehicle incident Tuesday (Jan. 19) afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
PHOTOS: Dump truck, car collide in South Surrey

Intersection – 176 Street and 40 Avenue – was site of 2019 fatal collision

The interventional oncology team at Surrey Memorial Hospital. The Surrey Hospitals Foundation has invested in innovative technologies to kickstart a new Interventional Oncology service at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (Submitted photo: Yvonne Chiang)
Surrey Memorial home to machines for ‘minimally invasive’ cancerous tumours treatments

Technology can freeze, burn tumours without need for surgery

Burnsview Secondary in a Google Streetview photo.
UPDATE: Knife recovered after schoolyard stabbing in North Delta

One teen now out of hospital, and other has been released to custody of family with conditions

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

Snow is forecasted to appear in parts of Metro Vancouver this weekend. (Black Press Media files)
Snow forecasted for parts of Metro Vancouver this weekend

Environment Canada is predicting flurries and snow from Saturday to Monday evening

(Thesendboys/Instagram)
Video of man doing backflip off Vancouver bridge draws police condemnation

Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Langley woman said she was shaken by the angry encounter. (Google Maps)
Woman shaken after belligerent encounter with unmasked man in Langley store

A man angry about vaccines berated a fellow shopper, a witness said

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
B.C. falling behind in maintenance of forest service roads

Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair

(Black Press Media files)
Woman steals bottles of wine after brandishing stun baton in New Westminster

Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining

Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson is humbled to her knees as a pod of transient orcas put on a dramatic show on Jan. 19 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photo)
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Vancouver Island paddle boarder surrounded by pod of orcas

“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

Most Read