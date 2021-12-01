Surrey Eagles head out on Island road trip after win streak halted

Surrey Eagles goalie Max Prazma made 31 saves in a losing effort Sunday, but on Friday made 26 saves and picked up two assists in a 7-4 win over Coquitlam. (Garrett James photo)

With three wins in their last four games, the streaking Surrey Eagles will look to notch a few more victories when they head to Vancouver Island this weekend.

The Birds, who sit with an 8-9 win-loss record, will have a shot at breaching the .500 mark with a couple wins on the three-game trip, which begins Friday in Victoria against the Grizzlies, and continues Saturday and Sunday, against the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Nanaimo Clippers, respectively.

Surrey will be looking to rebound after a 3-2 home-ice loss Sunday to the Chilliwack Chiefs – a loss that halted a three-game win streak.

The Eagles fell behind twice against the Chiefs – both times in the first period – before Ante Zlomislic scored his first-ever BCHL goal for the home team, to tie the game 2-2 before the end of the second period. But Chilliwack responded in the third, with another player, Hunter Curtis, scoring his first career BCHL goal to give his squad the lead, which held until the final buzzer.

Buddy Johnson scored Surrey’s other goal, and goaltender Max Prazma made 31 saves.

Despite the loss, Eagles head coach Cam Keith said after the game that there were still positives to focus on, despite the team not playing its best.

“We didn’t have a lot of energy today, but the guys stuck to the game plan. We kept it simple, and tried to create from shots up top and looked for second chance opportunities. I didn’t think it was our best, but for a game where we didn’t play our best I thought it was better,” he said.

“Overall I thought it was a decent game for us but we can be better.”

Sunday’s game was in stark contrast to Friday’s, in which the Eagles scored seven goals en route to a 7-4 win over the Coquitlam Express.

Michael Abgrall led the charge with a goal and two assists in the win, while winger Jake Bongo – the team’s leading scorer – had two goals. Cole Galata and defenceman Tate Taylor each had two assists, and other goals were scored by Grayden Slipec, Jacob Slipec – who also had an assist – and rookie centre Joel Plante.

Prazma earned the win in net, stopping 26 shots, and he also had two assists.



