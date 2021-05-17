Surrey Eagles head coach Cam Keith has signed a three-year contract extension with the team. (Garrett James photo)

Surrey Eagles head coach Cam Keith has signed a three-year contract extension with the team. (Garrett James photo)

Surrey Eagles head coach Cam Keith inks 3-year extension with BCHL club

Keith led team to a 17-2-1 record in BCHL’s 20-game ‘pod’ season

Surrey Eagles head coach Cam Keith is staying in the nest.

On the heels of a first-place finish in their three-team BC Hockey League pod – in which they only lost two games in regulation out of 20 – the junior ‘A’ organization announced Friday that head coach and associate general manager Cam Keith has signed a three-year extension to stick with the club.

In his two seasons at the helm, Keith – who has also had coaching stints with the Chilliwack Chiefs and Trail Smoke Eaters – has guided the Eagles to an overall record of 44-25-9 (win-loss-overtime loss). The team also has one playoff series victory under its belt with Keith on the bench – a come-from-behind win over the Chiefs in 2020. Surrey was set for a second-round battle that year against the Coquitlam Express before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release announcing Keith’s signing, general manager Blaine Neufeld was effusive in his praise, calling Keith “the best thing that’s happened to the Surrey Eagles since the glory days of the ’90s.”

“I feel he can bring those same moments back to us here in the present,” Neufeld said, referencing the time period that saw the Eagles advance to back-to-back Royal Bank Cup national championships, winning once.

“(Cam) is a coach who fully understands today’s game and how it continues to morph with the increased speed and skill. His first thought is development and that’s why year after year his team is one that competes for a championship,” Neufeld continued.

“I would also say Cam is one of the best skill developers the Lower Mainland has to offer. He’s already made an impact on local players aspiring to play junior ‘A’ hockey… We’re so fortunate to have Cam as our coach for the next three years. We have an amazing future ahead of us.”

Kieran O’Hearn, who served as team captain this season, also had positive things to say about his coach, noting that he was instrumental in helping the defenceman improve enough that he’s secured a scholarship to Yale University for next season.

“Cam gave me my start in the BCHL and once he traded for me he instilled his confidence in me to become the player I am today,” he said. “I wouldn’t be in the place I am right now without Cam’s help.”

Keith said in the release that he had no desire to seek work elsewhere, noting that he sees eye to eye with team owner Chuck Westgard as well as Neufeld.

“It’s been fun working here. (It’s a) great group of people who support what we’re doing… and I don’t want to walk away from it.”


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLSurrey Eagles

Previous story
Canucks power past playoff-bound Oilers 4-1 as NHL regular season winds down
Next story
Twenty-two BCHL grads chasing Stanley Cup as NHL playoffs begin

Just Posted

Students from Cloverdale Catholic School sit on school grounds while they play music for residents of Bethshan Gardens. So far students from every grade have played for the seniors in a series of music performances. (Photo submitted: Clive Heah)
Students at Cloverdale Catholic School play for residents of Bethshan Gardens

Musical performances have been running since the beginning of May

Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, stands outside the Cloverdale Rec. Centre. The rec. centre has been set up as a mass vaccination site by Fraser Health and the Association has decided to cancel the rodeo in order to offer the fairgrounds for public parking. (Submitted)
Second year in a row it’ll be quiet on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds over May Long Weekend

Shannon Claypool says planning for next year is already underway

File photo: Tom Zytaruk
Surrey cops investigate shooting overnight at Whalley home with long history of gunshots

Police received reports about shots fired at a house in the 10800-block of 139A Street at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday

(Delta Police Department photo)
Property crime in Delta down, collisions up in first quarter of 2021

Police note little change in violent crime stats compared to Q1 in 2020 — 174 incidents versus 177

White Rock RCMP received more than 80 calls for service between Friday and Sunday night (May 14-16, 2021). (Aaron Hinks file photo)
White Rock beachgoers fined for fires, public intoxication

Majority of weekend visitors were well-behaved, police say

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) and Calgary Flames’ Josh Leivo, front right, vie for the puck as goalie Jacob Markstrom, back left, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

Statement of claim says the woman, identified only by her initials, suffered physical and emotional damages

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(Vancouver Police Department)
Vancouver police ID 6 gangsters who pose a ‘public safety risk,’ launch gang task force

VPD asking public to stay away from these six people, who they say may be targeted in shootings

B.C. Wildfire Services shows a fire on Chehalis Forest Service Road as of Sunday, May 16, 2021. (BC Fire Services)
10-hectare fire near Harrison Mills rages out of control as second blaze ignites

A second fire burns near Silver River on east side of Harrison Lake

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Most Read