Surrey Eagles’ forward Holden Katzalay – shown here against Langley during the 2019/20 season – was among the BCHL’s scholarship winners. (Garrett James photo)

Surrey Eagles forward, trio of Surrey players among BCHL scholarship winners

Forward Holden Katzalay receives $2,000 scholarship

One member of the Surrey Eagles, along with three other players from the Surrey area, was among the winners of BC Hockey League scholarships.

Earlier this week, the junior ‘A’ circuit, in conjunction with Shaw Communications, announced five winners of its 2020-‘21 scholarship program, which sees winners receive a $2,000 scholarship to attend a Canadian post-secondary institution.

Eagles’ veteran forward Holden Katzalay was among the winners, along with Penticton Vees’ Tyler Ho, who is from Surrey; Cloverdale’s Hunor Torzsok, who played the most recent 20-game mini season with the Prince George Spruce Kings and also has experience with the Merritt Centennials and Nanaimo Clippers; and Surrey resident Hunter Donohue, a six-foot-five defenceman with the Vernon Vipers.

Rounding out the scholarship winners was Nanaimo Clippers’ Liam Ryan, who is from New Westminster.

Ho is slated to play next season at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., while Torzsok will play at Simon Fraser University. The remaining three have yet to announce their post-secondary plans.

“Education has always been a priority for the BC Hockey League,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb in a news release.

“We pride ourselves on not only producing high-level athletes, but also great people. These five players are great examples of what our league is all about and we are thrilled to provide them with this opportunity to further their hockey and academic careers.”


