Surrey Eagles forward named BCHL’s player of the week

Surrey Eagles forward Holden Katzalay has been named the BC Hockey League’s player of the week.

The veteran sniper – who is in his second stint with the Eagles, after a foray with the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants prior to the COVID-19 outbreak – tallied eight points in just three games last week, with three goals and five assists.

The Eagles won all three games, and have now won 10 straight; the team’s last lost was a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Coquitlam Express on April 14.

In the the Eagles’ first game last week – a 5-3 come-from-behind win over Powell River – Katzalay had a goal and an assist in the third period to spark the comeback effort, and had had a three-point night a few days later, in a 5-0 win over Coquitlam.

He wrapped up the week with another three-point effort in a victory over Powell River.

Katzalay and teammate Christian Fitzgerald are currently tied for first in the BCHL scoring race, with 28 points in 16 games.

Fitzgerald, along with Surrey goaltender Max Prazma, were honourable mentions in the BCHL’s player-of-the-week announcement. In three games, Fitzgerald had six points and was twice named the second star of a game, while Prazma earned a pair of wins between the pipes, stopping 51 of 53 shots faced in the two games.



