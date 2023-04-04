Surrey Eagles fly to 2-1 playoff series lead with road win in Powell River

Game 5 will be played at South Surrey Arena on Thursday night, April 6

Surrey Eagles winger Trent Wilson fires a puck at South Surrey Arena on Saturday (April 1) during Game 2 of the BC Hockey League team’s series with Powell River Kings. (Photo: facebook.com/SurreyEagles)

Surrey Eagles pulled ahead of Powell River Kings Monday night (April 3) with a 3-2 win in Game 3 of their opening-round series.

The BC Hockey League teams clash again tonight (Tuesday) at Hap Parker Arena on the Sunshine Coast, where Surrey will aim to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Eagles and Kings split the opening two games Friday and Saturday at South Surrey, where Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday evening (April 6).

Monday, Zachary Wagnon scored the winner for the Eagles midway through the second period.

In the first frame, Jacob Bonkowski scored early for Surrey and Ryden Evers added a second goal, before the Kings replied with two markers in the second to tie the game. In net, Michael Sochan stopped 34 of 36 shots.

Over the weekend, Surrey blanked Powell River 4-0 in Friday’s series-opening game on home ice, with goals by Bonkowski, Wagnon, Evers and Ante Zlomislic.

On Saturday, the Eagles fell 5-3 to the Kings in Game 2.

The BCHL playoff games have come fast and furious for Surrey and Powell River during their first-round series, which involves ferry travel and some games on consecutive nights.

The Coastal Conference foes split their season series two games apiece in favour of the home teams, including a 6-2 Eagles win over the Kings on March 24. The Eagles finished second in the conference with 73 points, 25 ahead of the Kings in the nine-team conference.



