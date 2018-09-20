Surrey Eagles goaltender Cayden Bailey – acquired last week – bears down to make a save on a shot from Penticton Vees forward Cole Shepard Thursday morning at the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack. (Garrett James photo)

Surrey Eagles fall to Vees in BCHL Showcase opener

South Surrey-based squad still winless after 4-1 loss Thursday morning in Chilliwack

The first game of the BC Hockey League Showcase has not gone in the Surrey Eagles’ favour.

Playing a rare morning affair – games are scheduled throughout the day at Chilliwack’s Prospera Centre – the still-winless Birds lost 4-1 to the Penticton Vees.

Surrey outshot the Okanagan squad 32-27 and Eric Linell scored his fifth goal in five games, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Vees, who moved to 2-2 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 0-5.

The Eagles remain the BCHL’s only team without a victory this season.

Against the Vees, Surrey fell behind early after Lukas Sillinger – son of retired NHLer and former Vancouver Mike Sillinger – scored just 22 seconds into the first period.

Just over 10 minutes later, Penticton stretched the lead to 2-0 on a goal from Kenny Johnson. Neither team scored in the second, and Linell’s goal – which came 1:50 into the third – momentarily cut the lead in half, until two goals from Vees’ David Silye, one into an empty net, iced the game.

The Eagles will play their second and final BCHL Showcase game Saturday at 4 p.m. against the Vernon Vipers.

Previous story
Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies
Next story
Lower Mainland woman sets Grouse Grind record

Just Posted

BREAKING: BC Housing withdraws application for Cloverdale supportive housing

Application withdrawn, open house cancelled following community opposition

‘Like an Alfred Hitchcock movie’: Birds fall dead from the sky in Tsawwassen

Raptor expert says he’s never seen it happen anywhere in the Lower Mainland

Surrey mayoral candidates weigh in on proposed supportive housing in Cloverdale

Gill, Hayne and McCallum oppose the project, in its current location

Museum of Surrey grand opening will be a ‘prehistoric party’

Ribbon-cutting ceremony, barbecue, featured exhibit Dinosaurs Unearthed and more

VIDEO: Young Langley singer shoots to dethrone veteran musician

Winners will be announced Oct. 21 at the Hard Rock Casino, and several Langley artists are hopefuls.

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Drivers warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Canada signs global pact to help rid world’s oceans of abandoned fishing gear

The federal Fisheries Minister says it’s a ‘critical issue’

GOP pushing forward for Kavanaugh, accuser wants ‘fairness’

Kavanaugh has denied al allegations of sexual misconduct

Police probe suspicious death of man in Richmond

A body was found in the area of Garden City and Odlin Roads in Richmond just after 8:30am Thursday

Lower Mainland woman sets Grouse Grind record

Madison Sands sets a new best time on Vancouver’s fitness landmark

Tent city campers now allowed to stay in B.C. provincial park

Contrary to earlier reports, Ministry of Environment says there is no deadline for campers to leave Greater Victoria camp site

Bus company vies to replace Greyhound in Kamloops to Vancouver, Kelowna

Alberta-based Ebus applies to the Passenger Transportation Board to replace Greyhound

Former VP of lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

People on opioid agonist treatment face lower risks of overdosing, BC Centre on Substance Use says

Most Read