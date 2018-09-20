Surrey Eagles fall to Vees in BCHL Showcase opener

Surrey Eagles goaltender Cayden Bailey – acquired last week – bears down to make a save on a shot from Penticton Vees forward Cole Shepard Thursday morning at the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack. (Garrett James photo)

The first game of the BC Hockey League Showcase has not gone in the Surrey Eagles’ favour.

Playing a rare morning affair – games are scheduled throughout the day at Chilliwack’s Prospera Centre – the still-winless Birds lost 4-1 to the Penticton Vees.

Surrey outshot the Okanagan squad 32-27 and Eric Linell scored his fifth goal in five games, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Vees, who moved to 2-2 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 0-5.

The Eagles remain the BCHL’s only team without a victory this season.

Against the Vees, Surrey fell behind early after Lukas Sillinger – son of retired NHLer and former Vancouver Mike Sillinger – scored just 22 seconds into the first period.

Just over 10 minutes later, Penticton stretched the lead to 2-0 on a goal from Kenny Johnson. Neither team scored in the second, and Linell’s goal – which came 1:50 into the third – momentarily cut the lead in half, until two goals from Vees’ David Silye, one into an empty net, iced the game.

The Eagles will play their second and final BCHL Showcase game Saturday at 4 p.m. against the Vernon Vipers.