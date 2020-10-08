Surrey Eagles fall to Chiefs in first two BCHL exhibition games

Both preseason contests played at Chilliwack Coliseum

The BC Hockey League’s exhibition season didn’t start especially well for the Surrey Eagles, after a pair of road losses to the Chilliwack Chiefs last weekend.

The Eagles, who have been on the ice training at South Surrey Arena for the last month, lost their first preseason game 6-2 to the Chiefs on Oct. 2, and two days later – also at Chilliwack Coliseum – lost the rematch, 5-2.

The Chiefs opened the scoring just 2:47 into the first period when Brett Rylance beat Surrey goalkeeper Thomas Scarfone, and Kienan Draper – who was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the seventh round of the NHL Draft Wednesday – made it 2-0 just 52 seconds into the second period.

Less than three minutes later, however, new Surrey Eagle Michael Abgrall – who was acquired in a recent trade with the Powell River Kings – made it 2-1 with a goal of his own. The Chiefs added two more goals before the second intermission, as well as two more in the third to extend the lead.

Surrey’s other goal came early in the third period, off the stick of Carter King.

• READ ALSO: ‘We’re taking them all like regular-season games’: Eagles prepare for long exhibition season

“Wasn’t the result that we wanted… This is most of these guys first game in six, seven months. We saw some good stuff, saw some stuff we need to work on,” Surrey head coach Cam Keith said in a game recap posted to the team’s website.

“Overall, we’re happy with some of the younger player’s performances.”

Scarfone stopped 34 shots in the loss.

In the second game, Draper scored twice in the first period and completed the hat trick in the third frame, while former Eagle Wyatt Schlaht and Ethan Bowen also scored for Chilliwack. Surrey goals were notched by rookie Cole Galata and King.

For at least the next few months – until the BCHL regular season begins – the Eagles will play exhibition games in a four-team cohort with their fellow Lower Mainland Division clubs in Langley, Coquitlam and Chilliwack.

Surrey and Chilliwack play again Friday in Chilliwack, with a rematch set for Oct. 16 at South Surrey Arena, assuming the game is allowed to go ahead. Surrey is not yet in a phase of its return-to-play plan that allows for five-on-five games.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLSurrey Eagles

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Basketball BC, Fraser Valley Bandits launch partnerships

Just Posted

Defamation lawsuit defendant claims developer told him he ‘controls’ South Asian media

Developer Bob Cheema has declined to comment on the contents of defendant Brian Young’s response to his civil claim

Legion to hold private Remembrance Day ceremony this year in Veterans’ Square

General public will not be allowed in Veterans’ Square for Nov. 11 services this year

Erin Brockovich to speak at Surrey Women in Business Awards, gone online for $135

March event was cancelled due to COVID-19

Police watchdog investigating after man allegedly shoots at cop then himself

Mounties were responding to a report of a robbery in progress in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway overnight

Horgan pledges NDP will complete $1.5 billion SkyTrain extension to Langley

The project is part of $9 billion in promised infrastructure funding

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

One in custody after shots fired in Agassiz over weekend

Man now faces multiple firearms-related charges, no one injured

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Most Read