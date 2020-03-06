(Photo: Damon James)

BC Hockey League playoffs

Surrey Eagles eye home-ice win Saturday to stay alive in playoffs, following shutout loss

Chilliwack Chiefs lead the BCHL series 3-2

It’s do-or-die time for Surrey Eagles.

The BC Hockey League squad will fight to keep their first-round playoff series alive at home Saturday night (March 7), after falling 3-0 to the rival Chiefs in Chilliwack in Game 5 on Thursday.

Saturday’s Game 6 of the series starts at 7 p.m. at South Surrey Arena. For game tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca.

If necessary, Game 7 would be played back in Chilliwack on Sunday night, with a 6 p.m. puck drop.

If the Eagles hope to get there, they’ll have to score – which they didn’t manage to do Thursday in Game 5.

Brett Willits scored a pair for the Chiefs, and Kyle Penney added another.

Eagles goaltender Tommy Scarfone made 34 saves on 37 shots, while Mathieu Caron stopped all 28 shots he faced at the opposite end of the ice.

