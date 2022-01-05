Surrey Eagles defeat Chiefs in return from holiday break

Eagles win 3-2 in a shootout; rematch between the two BCHL rivals set for Friday

Surrey Eagles goalie Eli Pulver scrambles to cover up a puck in the crease during a game against Langley earlier this season. Pulver stopped both shots in faced in a shootout Sunday, to help the Eagles defeat Chilliwack 3-2. (Garrett James photo)

After a lengthy holiday break, the Surrey Eagles returned to the ice this week with a victory over the Chilliwack Chiefs.

The Eagles – who have now won 11 of their last 13 games, dating back to mid-November – edged the Chiefs 3-2 in a shootout at South Surrey Arena Sunday (Jan. 2); the game was the first BC Hockey League contest for the Eagles since a Dec. 19 loss to the Powell River Kings.

On Sunday, the Eagle staked themselves to a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes, thanks to a late first-period goal by Trent Wilson – his fifth of the year – but the Chiefs tied the game three minutes into the second period, on a goal by Brett Rylance.

Before the second intermission, however, the Eagles had reclaimed a one-goal lead on a goal from Primo Self, though Langley tied the game in the third period to sent it to overtime. When OT solved nothing, the contest moved to a shootout.

Surrey netminder Eli Pulver stopped both Chilliwack shootout attempts – from Kienan Draper and Cameron Johnson – while the Eagles got back-to-back shootout tallies from Grayden Slipec and Jake Bongo.

With the victory, the Eagles improved their record to 14-12 (win-loss), which sits them fifth in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference. They’re nine points back of the conference-leading Langley Rivermen, who have lost just seven games in regulation time this season.

With their first game of 2022 in the books, Surrey will ease its way back into the schedule – they have just one game this week, a Friday rematch with the Chiefs, which will be played at South Surrey Arena.



