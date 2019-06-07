Former Surrey Eagles forward Corey Clifton (left) was traded to the Trail Smoke Eaters for defenceman Jimmy Darby (right inset). Former Wenatchee Wild forward Christophe Tellier (left inset) was also acquired on June 1. (Contributed photos)

Surrey Eagles continue busy offseason with flurry of trades

BC Hockey League team acquires Christophe Tellier, Juliano Santalucia and Jimmy Darby

A busy offseason for the Surrey Eagles has continued as the calendar has turned to June, with the BC Hockey League club making a flurry of recent deals.

On June 1 – the day that the league’s calendar officially flips to the 2019/2020 season – the Eagles acquired a pair of players from the Coquitlam Express, forward Dallas Farrell and defenceman Juliano Santalucia. The pair were the ‘future considerations’ that completed the Jan. 9 deal between the two teams that saw former Eagles captain Ty Westgard and Aaron White shipped to the Express.

However, while Santalucia will stay in the Eagles next, Farrell, 20, was almost immediately flipped by the Eagles to the Wenatchee Wild for forward Christophe Tellier.

Farrell scored 41 points in 51 games last year, and is committed to the University of Maine in 2020, but he’s more than two years older than Tellier, which no doubt was important for the rebuilding Eagles, who were the lone BCHL team not to make the playoffs last season and this year will hit the ice under the leadership of new head coach Cam Keith.

Tellier, meanwhile, tallied 10 goals and 20 assists in 53 games last season with the Wild, and added four more points in 16 playoff games. A native of Sherbrooke, Que., he is committed to NCAA Div. 1 Quinnipiac University for the 2020/21 season.

Santalucia, 17, is a right-shot blue-liner who had one goal and six assists in 51 games with Coquitlam last season.

Following those moves, the Eagles acquired defenceman Jimmy Darby from the Trail Smoke Eaters in exchange for forward Corey Clifton.

Darby, 18, is a six-foot-three, 200-pound North Vancouver native who Keith expects will make an immediate impact on the blue-line for the Birds.

“Jimmy is a hybrid defenceman,” Keith said. “He has the ability to make smart decisions out of the defensive zone, with high end play making ability in the offensive zone.”

Keith also spoke highly about Darby’s physical ability.

“He’s a force,” the coach said. “He will make things hard for the top end players on opposing teams.”

To make room for the newcomers – as well as a handful of recent signees brought aboard earlier this spring – the Eagles also dealt away two veteran players for future considerations, with Dawson McKay heading to the Powell River Kings and Liam Ryan off to the Nanaimo Clippers.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Stanley Cup Final 3-2

Just Posted

B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer

Change of command ceremony held in Surrey to welcome new top cop

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, June 7 to 9

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Surrey teen mentoring fellow child amputees

Aimee Brennan, 17, of Fleetwood has spent her life helping others

Surrey Eagles continue busy offseason with flurry of trades

BC Hockey League team acquires Christophe Tellier, Juliano Santalucia and Jimmy Darby

Surrey Fest Downtown set to hit Holland Park with party bands, vendors and food

The 21st-annual community event is planned by Downtown Surrey BIA

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

VIDEO: Raid at Chilliwack home where homicide occurred unrelated to the killing

Abbotsford Police Department executing Drug Enforcement Unit warrants at downtown address

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Most Read