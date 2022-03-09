Surrey Eagles clinch BCHL playoff spot after win on Vancouver Island

Eight of nine teams in BCHL’s Coastal Conference qualify for post-season

Surrey Eagles captain Jimmy Darby and his teammates clinched a spot in the BCHL playoffs last weekend. (Garrett James photo)

The Surrey Eagles have officially qualified for the BC Hockey League playoffs, despite winning just one of three games on a Vancouver Island road trip last weekend.

Considering their record – which now sits at 24-24 (win-loss) – clinching a playoff spot in the BCHL Coastal Conference was something of a foregone conclusion, as eight of nine teams from each conference qualify and the Eagles have had a healthy cushion on the last place Cowichan Valley Capitals for most of the season, but nevertheless, it’s now official.

Surrey sits sixth in the nine-team conference, six points back of the fifth-place Victoria Grizzlies and 10 points up on the seventh-place Coquitlam Express.

The Eagles began their road trip Friday with an 8-5 win over Cowichan Friday, before losing Saturday to Alberni Valley and Sunday to the Nanaimo Clippers.

There were plenty of points to go around in Friday’s offensive slugfest, with NHL draft prospect Michael Abgrall, Primo Self, who had a hat trick, and Jake Bongo each tallying four points for Surrey. Ty Brassington and Grayden Slipec each had a goal and an assist, and Cole Galata chipped in with two helpers.

Goaltender Max Prazma got the win between the pipes, stopping 35 shots.

The Eagles continue on the road this weekend, with a game Wednesday night in Coquitlam. On Friday, Surrey moves east to play the Chiefs at the Chilliwack Coliseum, before returning home Sunday for a 4 p.m. tile against Cowichan.



