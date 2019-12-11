Surrey Eagles forward Hudson Schandor has committed to the University of Connecticut Huskies for the 2020/21 season. (Garrett James photo)

Surrey Eagles captain inks scholarship with UConn Huskies

Hudson Schandor ‘happy and excited’ to sign NCAA deal

The captain of the Surrey Eagles has his future sorted out – the next four years, at least.

On Tuesday, the BC Hockey League team announced that 19-year-old forward Hudson Schandor had committed to play for the University of Connecticut Huskies, a NCAA Div. 1 school, beginning next season.

“I’m so happy and excited to be a part of such a prestigious program. I can’t wait to carry this momentum into our next game, and stay hot with the Eagles.” Schandor said in a news release.

“I was getting a few hits from a couple of different schools heading into the season. However, it was clear right from the start of pre-season that UConn had stepped forward.

“I got a really good opportunity to check out the campus, all the guys, and the coaches. All the people I talked too spoke about the feel you get when you step onto campus, and I was lucky to enough to have that feeling right away.”

Schandor is the second Eagle to commit to UConn this season; in October, teammate Brandon Santa Juana also agreed to play for the east-coast university, but beginning in the 2021/22 season.

Schandor – who was named captain of the Eagles after former captain Cody Schiavon was traded to the Trail Smoke Eaters in October – has 11 goals and 20 assists in 34 games this season.

“If anyone deserves it in this group, it’s Hudson Schandor,” said Eagles head coach Cam Keith.

“He’s a kid that leads by example, he’s a leader in the room and plays the game the right way. I think his style of game will translate the right way to (Div. 1) hockey.”


