Surrey Eagles captain inks scholarship with UConn Huskies

Surrey Eagles forward Hudson Schandor has committed to the University of Connecticut Huskies for the 2020/21 season. (Garrett James photo)

The captain of the Surrey Eagles has his future sorted out – the next four years, at least.

On Tuesday, the BC Hockey League team announced that 19-year-old forward Hudson Schandor had committed to play for the University of Connecticut Huskies, a NCAA Div. 1 school, beginning next season.

“I’m so happy and excited to be a part of such a prestigious program. I can’t wait to carry this momentum into our next game, and stay hot with the Eagles.” Schandor said in a news release.

“I was getting a few hits from a couple of different schools heading into the season. However, it was clear right from the start of pre-season that UConn had stepped forward.

“I got a really good opportunity to check out the campus, all the guys, and the coaches. All the people I talked too spoke about the feel you get when you step onto campus, and I was lucky to enough to have that feeling right away.”

Schandor is the second Eagle to commit to UConn this season; in October, teammate Brandon Santa Juana also agreed to play for the east-coast university, but beginning in the 2021/22 season.

Schandor – who was named captain of the Eagles after former captain Cody Schiavon was traded to the Trail Smoke Eaters in October – has 11 goals and 20 assists in 34 games this season.

“If anyone deserves it in this group, it’s Hudson Schandor,” said Eagles head coach Cam Keith.

“He’s a kid that leads by example, he’s a leader in the room and plays the game the right way. I think his style of game will translate the right way to (Div. 1) hockey.”



