Defenceman Cody Schiavon has been named the captain of the Surrey Eagles. (Surrey Eagles photo)

Surrey Eagles’ blue-liner named captain, earns scholarship

Cody Schiavon will play for Yale University during 2020/21 season

It’s been quite a month for Cody Schiavon.

Two weeks ago, the Surrey Eagles defenceman – who will suit up for his third season with the BC Hockey League squad this fall – was named the team’s captain for the 2019/’20 season, and five days later it was announced he had committed to play for Yale University in 2020/’21.

Schiavon, 18, takes over the Eagles’ captaincy from departing blue-liner Jeremy Smith, who wore the ‘C’ for the second half of last season after former captain Ty Westgard was traded to the Coquitlam Express in January. Smith will play for the NCAA’s Quinnipiac University this fall.

“I was excited when I found out,” Schiavon said in a news release.

“It’s a huge honour. I’m really looking forward to the season coming up. We have a good group of guys coming in and returning, I think it will be a lot of fun.”

The Kelowna native had three goals and 18 assists in 44 games last season.

Schiavon’s leadership qualities were evident enough to team brass – general manager Blaine Neufeld and new head coach Cam Keith – that the team felt comfortable of naming him captain well in advance of the season, according to the release.

“This announcement means a lot to me,” Schiavon said. “It means you’re being singled out as a guy who leads by example. I think I’m a very competitive person, and hopefully people will follow that because we want to have 22-23 leaders in the room. It doesn’t matter who it is, how old you are, or if you’re wearing a letter.”

Schiavon broke the scholarship news himself on June 19, posting on Twitter that he was “proud to announce my commitment to play NCAA Division 1 hockey a Yale University!”

“Thanks to all my teammates, coaches, friends, and everyone else along the way, but most importantly thank you to my family,” he continued.

Schiavon brings to four the number of Eagles who will go into the new season with NCAA commitments already secured, joining recently acquired Cristophe Tellier (Quinnipiac), Owen Nolan (Army) and Cade Alami (Providence).


