Surrey Eagles in action against Langley Riverman. (File photo)

Surrey Eagles among 14 teams in action on BCHL opening night

Junior A team to host hockey school in August, looks for billet families

The BC Hockey League will start its 2018-19 schedule with a bang on Sept. 7, when 14 teams will be in action.

Among them is Surrey Eagles, who will host Coquitlam Express at South Surrey Arena in a season-opener that Friday night.

The BCHL has published its schedule for the 2018-19 season with the exception of the Showcase event set for Sept. 20 to 22.

“There are currently 476 games scheduled but 17 more will be added once the Showcase matchups are revealed,” league officials note in a release.

The full schedule can be viewed at bchl.ca/stats/schedule/all-teams.

Dates for exhibition games will also be added to the schedule later, and will be finalized when teams’ main training camps get underway in late August.

The Eagles’ second game of the year will be played the night following their first, at home on Saturday, Sept. 8 against reigning Fred Page Cup champs Wenatchee Wild.

The Eagles’ 56-game regular-season schedule will conclude on Feb. 24 in a battle with Langley Rivermen at South Surrey Arena.

All regular-season and playoff games will once again be carried on the BCHL’s HockeyTV pay-per-view site (bchl.hockeytv.com). Fans can also follow games on their mobile devices by getting the HockeyTV app by HockeyTech Inc.

Season tickets for Eagles games are available on the team’s website, surreyeagles.ca.

The team will be hosting a hockey school at South Surrey Arena from Aug. 6 to 11, for players in H3, H4, Atom and Peewee divisions.

Meanwhile, Eagles are also looking for billet families for the 2018-19 season. “As a billet family you will receive a monthly financial contribution from the Eagles to aid with food and other costs, a Family Season ticket package, invitations to be a part of special team outings and events, and most importantly provide an immediate and lasting impact on a young man living many hundreds of miles away from home,” explains a post at surreyeagles.ca/billets.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
