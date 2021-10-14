Surrey Eagles aim to get first win of BCHL season after winless opening weekend

Surrey Eagles forward Zack Feaver gets tangled up with a Langley Rivermen player during last weekend’s game. (Garrett James photo)

The Surrey Eagles are looking to get into the win column as the BC Hockey League season stretches into its second weekend of action, after going winless in two games last week.

The junior ‘A’ team – which went 17-2 in last spring’s short ‘pod’ season – opened its season Oct. 8 at South Surrey Arena with a 7-4 loss to the Coquitlam Express, and a day later dropped a 3-1 game to the Langley Rivermen on the road at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

“It was an up and down affair. We rode our emotions tonight, unfortunately. When it was good we were flowing, but when it wasn’t we really crashed hard,” said Eagles head coach Cam Keith after the home opener.

“It was a learning experience for some of our younger guys on what the league is like and how hard our guys will have to work to be successful.”

This Saturday, the team will look to avenge its opening-night loss in a rematch against Coquitlam, and on Sunday afternoon (4 p.m. puck drop) they’ll host the Rivermen again in South Surrey.

The Eagles’ offence has been spread out over two games so far, with four players – Cole Galata, Buddy Johnson, Trent Wilson and Grayden Slipec – each with two points, and a handful more with one, including new captain Jimmy Darby.

Max Prazma has been in net for both games thus far.

Retro Nights

In celebration of the BCHL’s 60th anniversary season, the league announced earlier this year that a series of retro nights would be held throughout the season, with teams wearing vintage uniforms – or ones inspired by the past.

This week, the league announced the dates for those retro nights. The Eagles will wear their retro-themed threads (see video below) on Oct. 29 at home against the Coquitlam Express.

