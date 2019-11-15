Surrey Eagles aim to boost offence in trade for Calgary forward

BCHL team sends Jesse Carr, rights to Liam Freeborn to AJHL team in exchange for Hassan Akl

The Surrey Eagles traded Jesse Carr to the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Calgary Canucks this week. (Garrett James photo)

The Surrey Eagles have made a trade to boost their offensive output.

On Sunday (Nov. 10), the B.C. Hockey League squad traded forward Jesse Carr and the Canadian Junior Hockey League playing rights to Liam Freeborn – whose rights were acquired by the Eagles in late October – to the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League in exchange for 18-year-old forward Hassan Akl.

Carr was in his first season in the BCHL and had one goal and two assists in 18 games, while Freeborn did not join the Eagles after being acquired from the Trail Smoke Eaters in the exchange that saw Eagles captain Cody Schiavon headed the other way.

• READ ALSO: Surrey Eagles trade captain Schiavon to Smoke Eaters

Freeborn is a Calgary native with three years experience in the AJHL.

Akl, meanwhile, should provide a significant boost to the Eagles’ offence. This season – split between the Drumheller Dragons and Calgary – he has been scoring at nearly a point-per-game pace, with seven goals and 24 points in 26 games.

The Eagles are back on the ice tonight (Friday) at South Surrey Arena, facing off against the Coquitlam Express. On Sunday at 4 p.m. the Eagles host the Merritt Centennials.



