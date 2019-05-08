From left to right: Nate Ibraheem, Kenny Riddett and Michael Carfone have recently committed to the Surrey Eagles for the 2019/20 BC Hockey League season. (Contributed photos)

Surrey Eagles add trio for upcoming BCHL season

Player commitments add to team’s new-look roster for 2019/20

Over the past month, three more players have been added to the Surrey Eagles’ nest for the coming BC Hockey League season.

In mid-April, the team announced a commitment from 2001-born forward Nate Ibraheem, who played last season with the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers of the Alberta Midget Hockey League, and less than two weeks later, added Quebec-born goaltender Thomas Scarfone.

Then this week, the team announced it had signed New York-born Kenny Riddett for the coming season.

Riddett, a forward listed online at just five-foot-five and 155 pounds, played last season with the North Jersey Avalanche AAA program – a team which also produced current Eagles Corey Clifton and Cole Edgerton.

“I talked to Cole. I asked him about Surrey and he said he loves it there. He said the area is beautiful and the team was very welcoming when he came in. I’m very excited to see it for myself,” Riddett said in a news release.

“Personally I can’t wait to play on the Olympic ice surface. It will give me more room to use my speed and use my vision so I can make plays for my teammates. I’m very excited about that.”

Meanwhile, Scarfone will look to solidify a goaltending position that has been something of a revolving door for the Eagles in recent seasons, as the team cycled through netminders in search of the best fit.

Playing last season in the Midwest Prep Hockey League for Stanstead College, Scarfone posted a win-loss-tie record of 23-9-1 and recorded a save-percentage of .912.

Ibraheem will look to bring a scoring touch to South Surrey Arena after posting 20 goals and 19 assists in 34 regular-season games in at the midget level last season.

He’ll also bring some size to the lineup at six-foot-two and 180 pounds.

In an April news release, new Eagles coach Cam Keith lauded the newcomer’s “skating ability and hockey IQ.”

Last season, the Eagles finished last in the BCHL, and went through three head coaches, including interim bench boss Linden Saip. In late March, the team announced it had hired Keith as head coach and associate general manager.


