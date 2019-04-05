Surrey Eagles add NCAA-bound defenceman for next season

Owen Nolan will play for Army after playing the 2019/2020 season in South Surrey

Defenceman Owen Nolan has committed to play for the Surrey Eagles next season. (Millbrook Hockey photo)

The Surrey Eagles have added its first player since hiring a new head coach.

The BC Hockey League team – which hired former Chilliwack Chiefs associate coach Cam Keith as head coach/associate general manager late last month – announced Friday afternoon the commitment of 19-year-old defenceman Owen Nolan, who will join the team for the 2019/20 season.

Nolan, a native of Mahopac, N.Y., will join the Eagles from Millbrook of the United States high school prep league. He is already committed to play NCAA Div. 1 hockey for Army after next season.

“I think it’s the perfect situation for me,” Nolan said in a news release.

““What I hear about the BCHL is that it’s a very offensive and fast-paced league, and I think that fits my playing style very well. Coach Cam is a great guy … It was a no-brainer for me to pick Surrey.”

In addition to his connection to Keith, Nolan said the Olympic-sized ice surface at South Surrey Arena also played a role in his decision.

“It’s very exciting, I love a big ice surface,” he said.

“It’s nice to be able to skate and have a little more room coming out of my zone. A bigger ice surface usually keeps the game moving and it’s fast, so it’s a lot of fun for a player of my style.”



