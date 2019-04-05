Surrey Eagles add NCAA-bound defenceman for next season

The Surrey Eagles have added its first player since hiring a new head coach.
The BC Hockey League team – which hired former Chilliwack Chiefs associate coach Cam Keith as head coach/associate general manager late last month – announced Friday afternoon the commitment of 19-year-old defenceman Owen Nolan, who will join the team for the 2019/20 season.
Nolan, a native of Mahopac, N.Y., will join the Eagles from Millbrook of the United States high school prep league. He is already committed to play NCAA Div. 1 hockey for Army after next season.
“I think it’s the perfect situation for me,” Nolan said in a news release.
““What I hear about the BCHL is that it’s a very offensive and fast-paced league, and I think that fits my playing style very well. Coach Cam is a great guy … It was a no-brainer for me to pick Surrey.”
In addition to his connection to Keith, Nolan said the Olympic-sized ice surface at South Surrey Arena also played a role in his decision.
“It’s very exciting, I love a big ice surface,” he said.
“It’s nice to be able to skate and have a little more room coming out of my zone. A bigger ice surface usually keeps the game moving and it’s fast, so it’s a lot of fun for a player of my style.”
