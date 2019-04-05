Defenceman Owen Nolan has committed to play for the Surrey Eagles next season. (Millbrook Hockey photo)

Surrey Eagles add NCAA-bound defenceman for next season

Owen Nolan will play for Army after playing the 2019/2020 season in South Surrey

The Surrey Eagles have added its first player since hiring a new head coach.

The BC Hockey League team – which hired former Chilliwack Chiefs associate coach Cam Keith as head coach/associate general manager late last month – announced Friday afternoon the commitment of 19-year-old defenceman Owen Nolan, who will join the team for the 2019/20 season.

Nolan, a native of Mahopac, N.Y., will join the Eagles from Millbrook of the United States high school prep league. He is already committed to play NCAA Div. 1 hockey for Army after next season.

“I think it’s the perfect situation for me,” Nolan said in a news release.

““What I hear about the BCHL is that it’s a very offensive and fast-paced league, and I think that fits my playing style very well. Coach Cam is a great guy … It was a no-brainer for me to pick Surrey.”

In addition to his connection to Keith, Nolan said the Olympic-sized ice surface at South Surrey Arena also played a role in his decision.

“It’s very exciting, I love a big ice surface,” he said.

“It’s nice to be able to skate and have a little more room coming out of my zone. A bigger ice surface usually keeps the game moving and it’s fast, so it’s a lot of fun for a player of my style.”


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook

Previous story
New prosthetic skate gets former hockey pro from B.C. back on the ice

Just Posted

Alzheimer’s walk in Surrey to honour woman with ‘Cinderella’ story that got complicated

May date set at Eaglequest golf course for this region’s annual fundraiser

Surrey RCMP seeking dash-cam video in connection with April 3 shooting

The shooting at 91st Avenue and 148th Street sent a man to hospital

Surrey Eagles add NCAA-bound defenceman for next season

Owen Nolan will play for Army after playing the 2019/2020 season in South Surrey

Sullivan Heights Stars, Tweedsmuir Panthers earn victories at Myles Winch Ultimate Tournament

Third annual event held at Semiahmoo Seconday in honour of former athletic director

North Delta slo-pitch players upset about having to make room for cricket at Delview Park

Adding cricket to the schedule cost Surrey North Delta Funball its place at Delview after 35 years

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

VIDEO: Travelling the Lougheed Highway circa 1966

Transportation Ministry film offers a nostalgic road trip

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Most Read