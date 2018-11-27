Surrey Eagles add dance team to home-game presentation

Gemini Visuals Photography The Surrey Eagles dance team are new to home games this season.

Fans of the Surrey Eagles who have come through the doors of South Surrey Arena this fall may have noticed something new with regard to the BC Hockey League team’s in-game presentation – the addition of a dance team.

This season, the Eagles have added an eight-person dance squad from South Surrey’s Essence of Dance studio to the mix for home games.

The idea for the team came from the Eagles, according to a news release – after Scott Vanderspek, the Eagles’ director of sales, approached Essence of Dance owners Sonja Jensen and Talia Belzil with the idea.

“When Scott reached out to us we thought it was a great chance for us to get more involved in the community, and an even better opportunity for local dancers” said Belzil. “These girls are juggling school, work, dance training and the Eagles Cheer team and they are loving every minute of it.”

Members of the dance team range in age from 16 to 19, and are not just gaining dance experience through the new endeavour, but business experience, too; Jensen and Belzil have also “empowered” team co-captains Shae McAdam and Olivia Marchildon to seek out local sponsors for the team, the release notes.

“We love that the dancers are being given not only the performance opportunity but the chance to connect with other local businesses through this venture,” Jensen said.

The Surrey Eagles dance team can be found on Instagram, at @surreyeaglesdanceteam

The next Eagles home game is Friday, 7 p.m. against the Chilliwack Chiefs.



