The Surrey Eagles have traded backup goaltender Cal Schell to the Flin Flon Bombers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, after acquiring a new goaltender, Reece Klassen, from the WHL. (Damon James photo)

Surrey Eagles acquire WHL goaltender in deal with Fort McMurray Oil Barons

BCHL team acquires playing rights of Reece Klassen; sends backup goalie Cal Schell to Flin Flon

With 24 hours to go before the Canadian Junior Hockey League trade deadline, the Surrey Eagles have made a move in the crease.

On Thursday afternoon, the BC Hockey League team acquired the junior ‘A’ playing right of 1999-born goaltender Reece Klassen from the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Fort McMurray Oil Barons in exchange for future considerations.

This season, Klassen has been in the Western Hockey League with the Swift Current Broncos, but he was squeezed out of that team’s goaltending picture after they acquired a new netminder.

To make room for Klassen in Surrey, the Eagles moved backup goaltender Cal Schell to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Flin Flon Bombers, in exchange for future considerations.

The Canadian Junior Hockey League’s roster deadline – after which no trades are permitted – is Friday at 4 p.m. Teams must be under the 23-player limit by that time.

The 20-year-old Klassen has three seasons of major-junior hockey under his belt. In addition to his time in Swift Current, he has also played for the Spokane Chiefs and Lethbridge Hurricanes. In nine games this season, he posted a save percentage of .878 for a Broncos team that is in last place in the WHL.

Schell, 18, was in his his first season with the Eagles – and his first full season of junior hockey in general – and posted a 4-9 win-loss record for the Birds.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey’s Dhesi looks to wrestle his way to Olympics in Japan

Just Posted

White Rock marine-rescue event aims to inspire women to enter the field

Operation: This IS You! set for Feb. 22, applications now open

Surrey Eagles acquire WHL goaltender in deal with Fort McMurray Oil Barons

BCHL team acquires playing rights of Reece Klassen; sends backup goalie Cal Schell to Flin Flon

Police watchdog probes Surrey crash where RCMP say driver wouldn’t pull over

Police say vehicle drove through intersection and flipped multiple times on Jan. 7

Surrey’s Dhesi looks to wrestle his way to Olympics in Japan

A top-two finish March qualifier would send him to 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo

Surrey teacher and her family among victims of Iran plane crash

School district says Niloo Razzaghi-Khamsin and family were among 176 victims

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

B.C. residents are Canada’s top drinkers, but few know it can cause cancer: Fraser Health

25 per cent of people don’t know that drinking alcohol increases the chance of getting cancer later in life

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

Grab your shovels and salt: More than 15 cm of snow on way to Fraser Valley

Dusting of snow forecast for low elevations

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

Most Read