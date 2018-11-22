Surrey boxers to battle in ‘Turmoil on 200th’ at Langley Events Centre

Aman Aujla in the ring at Langley Events Centre during the inaugural “Turmoil on 200th” boxing card. (File photo)

A pair of Surrey-based boxers are among those who’ll enter the ring Friday night (Nov. 23) during the “Turmoil on 200th 2” fights at Langley Events Centre.

Surrey’s Aman Aujla will battle Todd “Black Hulk” Stoute in one pro-card bout, while fellow Surreyite Julian (JY) Kim will take on “Irish” Jay Kelly in another match.

In a main-event super-flyweight Canadian title fight, Alisah McPhee will face Judy Pereira.

Four amateur bouts are also on Friday’s card.

Tickets are $40 for general-admission seating, with free parking available at the arena, 7888 200th St. Click here for details.

Kim, 29, trains at Port Kells Boxing Club. He’ll take on Kelly, a veteran of nine pro fights.

Kim has boxed plenty as an amateur, but this will be just his second professional fight. His first pro fight came back in 2017 when Kim won a unanimous decision over Edward Reyno.

Originally, one pro fight was all he planned on, but now his sights are set even higher after getting a taste.

“The best-case scenario is to rack up a few wins and then go challenge for a title,” Kim said in a release.

Aujla, meanwhile, made his pro debut in May during the inaugural “Turmoil on 200th” card.

“Once I step in that ring, it is just me and my opponent,” said the 26-year-old Aujla.

“I don’t look around, I only look at my coach, I zone everything else out,” he added. “That is the most important thing, make sure you zone everybody out, don’t fall into the crowd, don’t fall in the hype. Just fight.”



