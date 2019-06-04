Surrey’s Aman Aujla (right) goes toe-to-toe against Eduardo Valencia Aguilar during the Thrilla at the Villa boxing event last month in Burnaby. (Ben Ownens photo)

Surrey boxers in ring at Thrilla at the Villa event

Event was first-ever pro boxing card in Burnaby, organizers say

A pair of Surrey boxers were part of the card at last month’s inaugural The Thrilla in the Villa, which organizers called the first-ever professional boxing event to take place in Burnaby.

The event took place May 24 at the Grand Villa Casino, and featured Surrey’s J.Y. Kim – B.C.’s former super-middleweight champion – stepping into the ring with Jesus Manuel Beltran, and Aman Aujla squaring off against Eduardo Valencia Aguilar.

Kim’s bought ended in a draw, while Aujla – whose first professional fight was last year in Langley – defeated Aguilar.

“Bringing an event like this to Burnaby for the first time is so important for our community and our local athletes,” said Anna Farrant, co-founder of Vancouver boxing studio All City Athletics and also co-founder of Alliance Boxing Promotions.

“Our goal for The Thrilla at the Villa is to help develop local and international boxing champions, as well as allow locals to experience the thrill of live boxing.”


