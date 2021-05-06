Surrey-born hoops player Jasman Sangha signs with NCAA Div. 1 team in Texas

‘We love Surrey and still have a lot of family there,’ brother says

Surrey-born basketball player Jasman Sangha has been added to the NCAA Division 1 team at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

The six-foot-eight forward/centre lived in Surrey until age four, in the area near LA Matheson Secondary, before his family moved to Brampton, Ontario.

“Jasman did often go back to Surrey over the years for training, and we have strong family and community roots,” his brother, Sukhman, told the Now-Leader. “He actually was supposed to come back to Surrey this year for a month-long training but wasn’t able to due to COVID restrictions.… We love Surrey and still have a lot of family there.”

News of Sangha’s signing, posted to goislanders.com, was tweeted by MP Sukh Dhaliwal on May 3. “Congratulations to #SurreyBC’s own @JasmanSangha_ who has just committed to @Islanders_MBB at @IslandCampus,” Dhaliwal wrote. “Covid-19 couldn’t derail his dreams or talent. I’m sure you will do us proud!”

Blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi pic.twitter.com/dRTkXmemD5 — jasman (@JasmanSangha_) April 24, 2021

Sangha will join the Islanders in Texas after spending last season at Garden City Community College in Kansas, where he averaged 13.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Sangha shot .525 from the floor and .455 from beyond-the-arc.

“Jasman is a tremendous young man with an infectious personality. He is a very good scorer on the block and can also stretch the floor with his three-point shooting ability,” said Texas A&M head coach Steve Lutz. “We are excited to add him to the Islander family.”

Sangha began his collegiate career at Pensacola State, where he played in 20 games in the shortened 2019-20 season, and will enrol in the business program at A&M-Corpus Christi.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

basketball