Surrey Beavers mark 50th year with 3 new rugby jerseys, one showing a special list of players

The 50th-anniversary Surrey Beavers rugby jersey, as seen on bcrugby.com.

The Surrey Beavers AA rugby club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with three “exclusive” jerseys.

The golden-anniversary threads were unveiled in time for the club’s spring-season start Jan. 29, including a limited-edition home jersey to be worn by players during the 2022 season.

Also revealed was a limited-edition black-and-gold jersey that players will wear this year only.

The jerseys are shown in a post on bcrugby.com.

“Since our beginnings back in 1972, SBAA has shrouded themselves in a black jersey! This year will be no different,” club operators say on beaversrugby.com.

Made by X-Treme Rugby Wear, the jersey features a commemorative ’50 years’ badge, as well as an updated Surrey Beavers AA crest, in a “modern take on a classic combination,” the B.C. Rugby post says.

“The Players’ home jersey showcases the traditional Beavers deep black with unique pinstripes. All colours have been replaced with gold to signify the club’s special anniversary.

“The player jersey also includes a player list from the club’s 2012 championship season, when the Beavers clinched both Men’s Division 1 and Division 2 titles in B.C.”

The Beavers will make a limited number of player jerseys available for purchase.

“Alongside the player jersey, Beavers have also released a new black jersey and new white alternate jersey. Both feature a fresh, updated look on classic designs, with the alternate jersey featuring a new sleeve pattern and a player list from the 2012 season: to remind the current patrons of those ‘who came before us.’”

Playing out of Sullivan Heights, the Surrey Beavers train at Cloverdale Athletic Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m., “and are always looking for new faces.”



