From left, Surrey-area athletes Uyi Ologhola, Kiera Van Ryk, Jasneet Nijjar and Lynn Kanuka are among Sport BC Athlete of the Year award winners this year. (submitted/file photos)

From left, Surrey-area athletes Uyi Ologhola, Kiera Van Ryk, Jasneet Nijjar and Lynn Kanuka are among Sport BC Athlete of the Year award winners this year. (submitted/file photos)

Surrey athletes, coach shine during delayed Sport BC Athlete of the Year awards

‘Virtual video’ ceremony Thursday recognized the 2020 award winners

Three Surrey-area athletes and a coach were among award winners during a COVID-delayed ceremony celebrating B.C.’s best in amateur sport.

Sport BC’s 54th Athlete of the Year Awards event was originally scheduled to take place in March 2020 at Vancouver Convention Centre, but the pandemic cancelled those plans.

Instead, more than a year later, the organization hosted a pre-recorded “virtual video event” Thursday evening (March 25) to recognize the 2020 award winners, with a Scott Russell-hosted broadcast on tfsetv.ca.

“We were hoping that we could have an event in person by now, but have decided to have an online session instead,” explained Allison Mailer, Sport BC’s communication manager.

The award finalists, announced in January 2020 and posted to sportbc.com, represent 20 sports in 24 cities and towns across B.C., including athletes, coaches, teams and officials.

Among the 2020 award winners, for achievements during the 2019 calendar year, are Surrey teens nominated in the two high school categories. Track star Jasneet Nijjar was named High School Female Athlete of the Year, and Uyi Ologhola earned the High School Male Athlete of the Year award.

Running coach Lynn Kanuka is Sport BC’s Female Coach of the Year, and volleyball player Kiera Van Ryk won University Athlete of the Year honours as leader of the UBC Thunderbirds womens volleyball squad, which was named Team of the Year.

Nijjar, as a Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth Secondary, had a record-setting year on the track in 2019. After recovering from a hamstring injury, she led the 2019 BC High School Track & Field Championships as champ in the 100m, 200m, and 100m hurdles, and was named outstanding athlete of the springtime meet. She’s now with the Washington State Cougars track team.

Ologhola, a standout athlete at Holy Cross Regional High School, has excelled in both basketball and football in recent years. Now with UBC Thunderbirds, he won the AA football provincial defensive player of the year award in 2019, along with Fraser Valley basketball MVP honours, among others. “The Crusader is a model of hard work and battling adversity (who) plays to the best of his ability in both football and basketball,” award presenters said. “His ability to deal with the personal loss of his mother’s passing and continue to be an outstanding student-athlete and leader is inspiring.”

In 2019, Van Ryk enjoyed a record-setting year on volleyball courts near and far. The outside hitter, a Surrey Christian School grad, was named the top female university athlete in Canada and also won the U SPORTS Lieutenant Governor Athletic Award after leading UBC to the 2019 U SPORTS women’s volleyball championship. A member of Canada’s senior national women’s team, Van Ryk went pro in the summer of 2019 after signing with Volley Bergamo of Italy’s Serie A1 league.

• RELATED STORY, from June 2020: Home from Italy, Surrey volleyball player Kiera Van Ryk set for action with national team.

Van Ryk’s 2019 championship-winning UBC team includes Earl Marriott Secondary grads Tessa Davis and Danika Cowie, former Seaquam Secondary standout Brynn Pasin and Pacific Academy grad Gabrielle Attieh. “The Thunderbirds had one of the youngest, most inexperienced rosters in all of U SPORTS and had a 0-3 season start to the Canada West season,” Sport BC award presenters noted. “After this tough start, they began climbing the ladder finishing the regular season 15-9 and earning a berth at the national championship tournament. The team grew together throughout the course of the season, never doubting themselves to win the U SPORTS National Championships.”

Coach Kanuka, a White Rock resident, is a two-time Olympian on the track, former Canadian record holder and Olympic bronze medalist. The 2019 BC Athletics Team head coach and Canadian cross-country national team coach, she encourages new runners in the SportMed BC Sun Run in-training program. “She takes her wealth of experience and knowledge combined with her passion for the sport into her coaching career,” award presenters said. “Lynn has been coaching Natasha Wodak to numerous national teams and international medals. In addition to coaching Natasha, Lynn has also coached a group of developing athletes including Tyler Wilson, a talented and accomplished young race walker.”

The Sport BC award finalists were nominated by their provincial or multi-sport organization, high school, college or university. The awards selection committee was chaired by former BCTV sportscaster Bernie Pascall.

On Thursday, a live “Warm-Up” on Zoom involved a Chefs Plate cooking/trivia session with pre-show host Perry Solkowski, football great Geroy Simon, Paralympic champ Michelle Stilwell, Vancouver Whitecaps ambassador Carl Valentine and Sport BC’s Allison Mailer.

This year’s Sport BC Athlete of the Year award winners are:

Athlete with a Disability: Nathan Reich (Victoria), athletics

College Athlete: Rachel Beauchamp (Douglas), basketball

Female Coach: Lynn Kanuka (Surrey), athletics

Male Coach: Chris Macdonald (Vancouver), golf

High School Female Athlete: Jasneet Nijjar (Queen Elizabeth), athletics

High School Male Athlete: Uyi Ologhola (Holy Cross), basketball/football

Junior Female Athlete: Camryn Rogers (Richmond), athletics

Junior Male Athlete: Carter Woods (Cumberland), mountain biking

Senior Female Athlete: Rachel Cliff (Vancouver), athletics

Senior Male Athlete: Scott Tupper (Vancouver), field hockey

University Athlete: Kiera Van Ryk (UBC), volleyball

Team: UBC Women (Vancouver), volleyball

Master Athlete: Cathy Zeglinski (Whistler), mountain biking

Official: Jeff Thomson (Vancouver), gymnastics

Best of BC Award: Vasek Pospisil, tennis

KidSport BC Community Champion: Sanjeet Sadana (Richmond)

Harry Jerome Comeback Athlete: Stephane Tanguay, SFU football

Daryl Thompson Lifetime Achievement: Dianne Barker (Kamloops), curling

In Her Footsteps: Debbie Cheong (Delta), osteofit; Loreen Barnett (North Vancouver), triathlon; Diana Barkley (White Rock), figure skating, and Dr. Patricia Vertinsky (Vancouver), sport researcher

Bobbie Steen Foundation Legacy: Emma Courtney (North Vancouver), outdoor recreation, for 2019, and Meghan Hebert (Whistler), snowboard, for 2020.

Dozens of volunteers were also given Presidents Awards for their work in B.C.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey swimmers score medals, break records at virtual meet

Just Posted

From left, Surrey-area athletes Uyi Ologhola, Kiera Van Ryk, Jasneet Nijjar and Lynn Kanuka are among Sport BC Athlete of the Year award winners this year. (submitted/file photos)
Surrey athletes, coach shine during delayed Sport BC Athlete of the Year awards

‘Virtual video’ ceremony Thursday recognized the 2020 award winners

Surrey RCMP volunteer Gabriel Pelletier watches for distracted drivers near 176 Street and 64 Avenue Thursday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Surrey RCMP step up distracted driving enforcement

Police, ICBC, held blitz near 176 Street and 64 Avenue

Maddaugh Elementary School is set to open March 29. (Image via Twitter from @DaveRiley36.)
Maddaugh Elementary to open in Clayton Heights

School to welcome new students March 29

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey shooter who fired eight bullets into another man gets nine years in jail

Michael Branden Anderson fired eight bullets into Julian Page on a Surrey residential street, but was acquitted of attempted murder

Ashley Pater sings “Someone Like Me” in a video created for the Music City Surrey Showcase. (Photo: YouTube.com)
Surrey-made songs/videos pop up in ‘Music City’ project focused on local artists

‘There’s so much talent in Surrey,’ raves project lead Sami Ghawi

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge Fire Department along with BC Ambulance and police responded to a call of a canoeist in the Fraser River midday Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
Maple Ridge and Langley emergency crews called for canoeist in Fraser River

Person in frigid river helped to shore by jet boat

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows up to 4 indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Most Read