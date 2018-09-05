Michael Dowhaniuk celebrates with teammates after clinching the win over the U.S. in Cuba. (Ray Liu photo)

Surrey athlete leads junior men’s national volleyball team to podium

Bronze for Canada’s U21 team in Cuba

A Surrey athlete was on the podium in Cuba last week, as captain of the junior national men’s team that won bronze for Canada in the U21 NORCECA Continental Championship, held Aug. 25-Sept. 2 in Havana.

With Michael Dowhaniuk’s help, Canada “knocked off the United States 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 25-17) to capture the Bronze Medal…,” according to a Sept. 4 Volleyball BC Facebook post.

Dowhaniuk made the team in May – the month after being named MVP of provincials – and has been training in Gatineau, Que. since then, at the Volleyball Canada National Training Centre.

The team took Cuba on in semi-finals after beating Barbados.

“We played better, with control from the start and so the challenge was easier, but we faced the match as we should, as if it was the last and we to win it until the end,” Dowhaniuk said in a NORCECA press release issued following the sets against Barbados.

Against the U.S., “Michael got the final kill for the win,” his mom, Lori, told Peace Arch News by email.

Other B.C. athletes on the team were Langley’s Brodie Hofer, FynnianMcCarthy from Lake Country and Coltyn Liu (Vancouver).

Previous story
Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Just Posted

ICBC’s boss says proposed insurance changes will leave two-thirds of B.C. drivers ‘better off’

Nicholas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC, discussed proposed changes with Surrey Board of Trade

Bids for Surrey LRT construction now open

Construction is set to begin in 2020, with opening day set for 2024

Sabrina makes ‘chilling’ return to downtown Cloverdale

Production sets up for another late night shoot

VIDEO: Surrey First announces full slate of candidates

Mayoral candidate Tom Gill, two incumbent councillors and six others are running in Oct. 20 election

Cloverdale Pharmasave to celebrate 35th anniversary

Anniversary event planned for Saturday, Sept. 8

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to B.C. Interior

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

In the era of TV, movies and social media, firefighting sees many portrayals

Fraser Valley sales, home prices keep on dropping

Real estate sales hit their lowest point in 2018

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

Most Read